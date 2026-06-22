MMAA C&C and Vantiq Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Defense AI Collaboration

Partnership aims to advance Korea's defense AI ecosystem through direct engagement and dialogue with active-duty military personnel

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq (CEO Marty Sprinzen), a global leader in real-time AI orchestration and edge computing platforms, announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MMAA C&C (President & CEO Kim Won-tae) to accelerate collaboration in defense technology, operational AI, and next-generation military systems.

The signing ceremony was held on June 18, 2026 at MMAA C&C headquarters, where both organizations agreed to actively pursue next-generation defense AI initiatives and jointly identify new business opportunities.

MMAA C&C President & CEO Kim Won-tae (left) and Vantiq CEO & Co-Founder Marty Sprinzen (right) following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for defense AI collaboration. MMAA C&C President & CEO Kim Won-tae (left) and Vantiq CEO & Co-Founder Marty Sprinzen (right) sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for defense AI collaboration.

As part of the agreement, the two companies also unveiled the 2026 Defense AI Roadshow, a collaborative program designed to engage directly with active-duty military personnel. Rather than serving as a traditional technology showcase, the roadshow will provide a platform for gathering real-world operational insights and fostering meaningful discussions with military professionals working in the field.

The roadshow is expected to serve as a key forum for collecting frontline perspectives and identifying practical approaches that can contribute to the advancement of South Korea's defense industry. It will showcase how real-time AI orchestration, edge intelligence, and agentic AI can be deployed to support mission-critical defense operations. Key topics will include:

Global Defense AI Competition and Edge Orchestration — Strategies for validating defense AI platforms through real-time data processing and securing battlefield data superiority.

— Strategies for validating defense AI platforms through real-time data processing and securing battlefield data superiority. Agentic AI-Based C4ISR — Enhancing command and control (C2) capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) through the integration of drone and robotic data.

— Enhancing command and control (C2) capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) through the integration of drone and robotic data. Intelligent Logistics and Force Management — Data-driven personnel management and real-time optimization of military logistics and supply chain operations.

— Data-driven personnel management and real-time optimization of military logistics and supply chain operations. Gray-Zone Cybersecurity — Security frameworks for edge devices and hybrid threat response systems designed to strengthen cyber resilience.

Additional discussions will focus on:

Real-time data-driven edge orchestration for maintaining operational advantages in an increasingly competitive global defense AI landscape.

Strategies for achieving battlefield information superiority through advanced data processing and AI-enabled decision-making.

Data-driven personnel, logistics, and supply chain optimization solutions.

Cybersecurity frameworks focused on protecting edge environments and addressing emerging hybrid threats.

Building on these efforts, MMAA C&C and Vantiq plan to expand defense AI collaboration by incorporating practical recommendations from active-duty military personnel and aligning initiatives with the needs of the Ministry of National Defense and the individual branches of the armed forces.

The organizations also intend to pursue proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and jointly develop defense AI solutions based on the technology frameworks discussed during the roadshow. Joint proposal activities targeting military stakeholders will also be undertaken.

MMAA C&C President & CEO Kim Won-tae and Vantiq CEO Marty Sprinzen expressed confidence that the partnership will combine the strengths of both organizations to accelerate the advancement of Korea's defense AI capabilities while creating new business opportunities.

"Modern military operations require AI systems that can continuously sense, decide, and act across distributed environments, from command centers to edge devices operating in the field," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantiq. "Through our partnership with MMAA C&C, we look forward to helping advance next-generation defense capabilities by combining real-time AI orchestration, edge computing, and agentic AI to support faster, more informed decision-making."

"I am delighted to officially introduce Vantiq's globally proven real-time data processing and agentic AI solutions to Korea's defense sector," added Kevin Lee, Country Manager of Vantiq Korea. "Through this partnership with MMAA C&C, we look forward to actively listening to and engaging with active-duty military personnel and jointly identifying practical AI business models that can directly contribute to the advancement of South Korea's defense industry."

To support all initiatives, both parties have agreed to share relevant resources, including technologies, personnel, expertise, and operational know-how, while establishing a long-term framework for sustainable technical and business collaboration.

About Vantiq

Vantiq helps enterprises and governments overcome the complexity of deeply embedding AI into existing operations and newly enabled solutions, making it possible to deliver sophisticated systems that must decide and act instantly, and continuously adapt to changing conditions in real time. The Vantiq Operational AI Platform integrates and orchestrates agents, GenAI, IoT devices, sensors, streaming data, workflows, systems, and humans in milliseconds – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through global and local strategic partnerships, Vantiq powers reliable, real-time AI-driven systems capable of fully automating critical operations in the real world. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com.

SOURCE Vantiq