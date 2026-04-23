WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and TOKYO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, a global leader in real-time AI orchestration, and NTT ExC Partner Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Shinji Yano; hereinafter "NTT ExC Partner") today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to enhance functionality and accelerate the broader market rollout of YourNAVI-QAI-General Affairs, a Human Resources back-office support solution leveraging Vantiq's generative AI and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) integration technologies.

Vantiq and NTT ExC Partner Corporation Expand Strategic Alliance to Bolster HR Operations

Through this expanded partnership, the two companies will initiate development to enable on-premises deployment, in addition to the existing SaaS-based offering, in order to accommodate diverse corporate security policies and IT infrastructure environments. By leveraging operational insights gained within the NTT Group, the companies will also commence full-scale commercialization of the solution for the broader market.

Purpose and Background of the Partnership

As the labor force continues to decline, improving the efficiency of human resources back-office operations has become a shared management challenge for many organizations. At the same time, due to the sensitive nature of HR and general affairs data, many companies require AI solutions to be deployed within secure, in-house (on-premises) environments.

To address these market needs, Vantiq and NTT ExC Partner will further strengthen their collaboration and advance solution development by fully leveraging Vantiq's flexible integration technologies. In addition to SaaS-based delivery, the companies will promote the development of a deployment model that ensures secure operation within on-premises environments.

Starting this year, NTT ExC Partner will progressively expand the availability of YourNAVI-QAI-General Affairs to the broader market. By combining the practical expertise cultivated through deployment within the NTT Group and Vantiq's technologies in AI orchestration and multi-domain integration, the companies aim to establish a framework to support back-office digital transformation (DX) across a wide range of enterprises.

Future Outlook: Autonomous HR Operations and Multi-Agent Collaboration

Looking ahead, alongside enhancing inquiry response capabilities, the companies will continue R&D to expand functionality as "AI Agents" that autonomously support application processing and data entry. In the future, they aim to further advance operational support within the HR domain and explore the development of a "multi-AI agent" environment, where AI agents across different departments can seamlessly collaborate based on specific business needs. Through these initiatives, the companies will contribute to realizing next-generation workstyles for enterprises.

About Vantiq

Built for governments and enterprises where failure is not an option, Vantiq is a leading provider of a real-time AI orchestration and automation platform that powers distributed systems that must respond instantly, operate continuously, and scale to millions of users. Vantiq orchestrates AI models, data streams, workflows, devices, and humans in real time – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through deep strategic partnerships, Vantiq enables rapid creation of intelligent applications that safely and reliably automate the real world. Learn more at www.vantiq.com.

About NTT ExC Partner Corporation

NTT ExC Partner Corporation is a strategic business partner within the NTT Group, delivering end-to-end solutions across human resources, finance, procurement, and corporate administration. By combining deep domain expertise with advanced digital technologies, NTT ExC Partner helps organizations optimize operations, enhance employee experience, and drive business transformation. The company is committed to operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, and continuous innovation, enabling clients to focus on their core business while achieving greater efficiency, scalability, and long-term value. Learn more at www.nttexc.co.jp.

SOURCE Vantiq