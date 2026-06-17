Vantiq and Daol TS Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Real-Time, Event-Driven AI Across Korea's Enterprise, Manufacturing, Logistics, Public, and Energy Sectors

Collaboration pairs Daol TS's DaolFusion AI appliances with Vantiq's AI orchestration to move AI beyond analysis to real-time operational execution

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq and Daol TS have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to join together to expand the real-time, event-driven AI orchestration solution and AI appliance business across Korea. The agreement was signed on June 15, 2026 at Daol TS headquarters, where Vantiq Founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen joined Daol TS CEO Alex Hong in-person to formalize the partnership. By combining infrastructure strength with real-time AI orchestration, Daol TS and Vantiq are well positioned to accelerate practical, enterprise-grade AI adoption in mission-critical industries.

Alex Hong, CEO of Daol TS (left), and Marty Sprinzen, Founder and CEO of Vantiq, following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Alex Hong, CEO of Daol TS (fourth from left), Marty Sprinzen, Founder and CEO of Vantiq (fifth from left), and representatives from both companies following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Vantiq is a real-time, intelligent AI orchestration platform that integrates and coordinates GenAI, agents, edge computing, IoT, and existing systems in order to analyze events as they occur, and automate decisions and actions. The platform has proven deployments across smart cities, public safety, industrial automation, and disaster response, and has drawn strong market attention for deeply embedding generative AI and agentic AI into existing operations.

Daol TS, a specialist in IT infrastructure and AI solutions, will combine its DaolFusion AI appliance brand with Vantiq's real-time orchestration technology to jointly develop next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise, manufacturing, logistics, public sector, and energy markets. The companies will co-design integrated solutions that embed the Vantiq platform into Daol TS's AI infrastructure and the DaolFusion lineup. Early plans include connecting to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) on the factory floor, along with specialized models for logistics, smart cities, and energy.

Alex Hong, CEO of Daol TS, said, "This agreement is an important starting point for combijuning global AI platform technology with Daol TS's AI infrastructure capabilities to deliver practical AI services that customers can put to use immediately in real business settings." He added, "We will continue to expand our collaboration with leading AI companies at home and abroad, with DaolFusion at the core."

Beyond product development, the partnership extends to joint marketing and technical cooperation. The companies will run seminars, webinars, and conferences, and will use Daol TS's established domestic partner network to expand availability of the Vantiq platform across Korea. Technical work will span real-time event data processing (EDA), private LLM and small language model (SLM) integration, and orchestration environment development – all supported by joint proof-of-concept (PoC) projects.

Daol TS expects the collaboration to help DaolFusion evolve beyond AI infrastructure into an intelligent platform that supports the full path from real-time data collection and analysis to decision-making and execution. Pairing the Vantiq platform with generative AI from Upstage would allow customers in manufacturing, public services, and customer service to run real-time analysis and AI-based decisioning together. Linking with Mondrian AI's analytics platform could further enable real-time analysis and prediction of large-scale data across manufacturing, logistics, and energy.

Kevin Lee, head of Vantiq's Korean office, said, "AI succeeds only when it connects to operational systems in the field and leads to real action. Together with Daol TS, we will help organizations move beyond understanding data to recognizing and responding to situations in real time, building intelligent operating environments."

About Daol TS

Led by CEO, Alex Hong, Daol TS is a specialist in IT infrastructure and AI solutions that operates large logistics centers, with a nationwide network of over 2,500 reselling partners. The company is a leading distributor and key partner of Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and SUSE. Leveraging deep expertise in infrastructure, security, and open source technologies, Daol TS has built a solid foundation for the AI era, and is recognized as an integrated IT solution leader spanning servers, storage, cybersecurity, AI and cloud-native platforms.

About Vantiq

Vantiq helps enterprises and governments overcome the complexity of deeply embedding AI into existing operations, making it possible to deliver systems that must decide and act instantly, operate continuously, and adapt to changing conditions. The Vantiq Operational AI Platform integrates and orchestrates agents, GenAI, IoT devices, sensors, streaming data, workflows, systems and humans in real time – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through global and local strategic partnerships, Vantiq powers reliable, real-time AI-centric systems capable of fully automating critical operations in the real world.

SOURCE Vantiq