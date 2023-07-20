MMC Corp President and CEO Tim Chadwick to Retire in 2024 After 30+ Years With Company

Long-time MMC Corp Leader Jason Evelyn Named CEO-Elect

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMC Corp veteran leader Tim Chadwick today announced he will retire on April 30, 2024, as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, a role he has held since 2014. Chadwick's tenure with the employee-owned national commercial construction services company spans his entire career of more than 30 years. Next May, following his retirement, Chadwick will join the MMC Corp Board of Directors as an independent director.

Chadwick's announcement comes after a disciplined year-long succession planning process directed by the MMC Corp board aimed at equipping a group of existing leaders to take the company to the next level. As a result, the board has appointed Chadwick's successor from within, naming Jason Evelyn CEO-elect. Evelyn has been a Chief Operating Officer for the company since 2018 and previously spent 22 years with MW Builders, including seven years as its President.

As President and CEO, Chadwick has driven remarkable growth for MMC Corp, including acquiring two companies, opening seven new locations, increasing share value for employee owners every year, and more than doubling in size, breaking the $1 billion mark in revenue in 2022. The MMC Corp family includes three Strategic Business Units, which are comprised of three construction services brands: MW Builders, MMC Contractors, and Building Control Services.

Chadwick recently led the development of a new strategic plan for MMC Corp and has prioritized an employee-owned client-centric culture, allowing the company to continue to evolve and reach its full potential with new clients and in new markets. He has also championed community engagement, adding "caring heart" as a new company core value and establishing MMC Corp's charitable giving entity, the MMC Corp Caring Heart Foundation.

"Every once in a great while you have the opportunity to work with a transformational leader who is also a wonderful human being, and Tim is that person," said Rod Michalka, Chairman of MMC Corp's Board of Directors. "We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for his leadership, not only during his time as our CEO but for his many accomplishments as he advanced in the ranks from a project engineer to its youngest president at MW Builders, and then to the COO role of MMC Corp."

Michalka added that Chadwick isn't going anywhere. "We still have him for 10 more months and are thrilled he will continue to stay engaged as a board member after he retires."

"I have relished every minute of my three decades with MMC Corp," Chadwick said. "But at this stage of my life, there are other things I want to do, including spending more time with my wife and daughters and working on my golf game. I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished together—rallying around our new strategic plan, securing a stronger position within our industry, and working every day to make life better for our clients and our communities. I'm grateful to the board and every one of my teammates who've joined me on this journey. There are more rewarding times ahead for MMC Corp, and I'll enjoy experiencing that from my vantage point on the board starting next May."

In addition to selecting the next CEO, the board announced that Jacob Vogel, a Chief Operating Officer for the company since 2021, will assume a single, expanded COO role with responsibility for all three of MMC Corp's strategic business units. Vogel has more than 20 years of experience with the company.

"We will be in very good hands moving forward with Jason at the helm and with Jacob taking on greater operating responsibilities," Chadwick said. "Their partnership, along with the rest of the team, will help us move from having independent companies and brands to organized Strategic Business Units that are part of an integrated whole. The board and I are fully confident in the ability of these leaders to put our Power of Oneness into action and bring our connected solutions to life."

