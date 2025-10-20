MMC Elevates Beauty into Standalone Practice

Beauty insider Cris Gordon appointed Head of MMC Beauty

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artfully disruptive, earned-first creative agency, MMC, today announced the elevation of its Beauty business into a dedicated practice, underscoring the agency's legacy and long-standing commitment to one of its most iconic sectors. Cris Gordon, a seasoned beauty industry leader, joins the agency as Head of MMC Beauty, reporting to CEO Olga Fleming.

"Beauty has always been central to MMC's DNA," said Fleming. "We see it as a personal expression that sparks joy, and our role is to help brands tap into that emotional resonance to build lasting advocacy and communities. By elevating MMC Beauty into its own dedicated practice, we're creating a flagship destination for the industry's most creative, disruptive, and culture-defining brands, at a time when beauty is being redefined. Cris has been working with MMC for some time and is the perfect leader to nurture this vision, as she's widely regarded as one of the most intuitive and trusted experts in the field."

For over 40 years, the agency has helped shape how beauty brands earn attention, connect emotionally with consumers, and influence culture. The elevation of MMC Beauty as a standalone practice doubles down on the agency's heritage of pushing beauty beyond fleeting trends to artfully disrupt the cultural zeitgeist. MMC Beauty will house a portfolio of products from iconic mass and founder-led cosmetics, skincare, and personal care brands.

"I've always believed beauty has the power to shape how people see themselves and connect with the world around them," said Gordon. "Beauty has also become a cultural blueprint, influencing how all brands engage, build community, and show up in the world. I am thrilled to be leading MMC Beauty, at a time when consumers are shifting the narrative faster than ever, and the brands that will win are the ones that listen, engage, and evolve. My goal is to build a space where brands can artfully disrupt the narrative and build communities from the inside out to become cultural icons."

MMC Beauty will also operate as an internal beauty think tank, constantly tracking emerging trends, testing new creative approaches, and experimenting with ways to make beauty more accessible and future-forward.

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

MMC (part of Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world) is the original earned-first creative agency, founded over 40 years ago to disrupt traditional PR by putting audience insights and creativity at the center. With deep expertise in consumer and healthcare communications, and growing leadership across CPG, Food & Beverage, Beauty, and Biotech, MMC crafts artfully disruptive ideas that earn attention, spark conversations, and drive lasting impact.

Guided by a human-first philosophy, and a culture rooted in curiosity and data-driven thinking, MMC challenges conventions to create relevance that resonates. Clients choose MMC not just for results, but for the company's ability to turn bold thinking into cultural momentum.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group"

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

