MMC Launches New Capability Recalibrating Empathy to Elevate Women in Leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC), the premier agency for marketing to women, has announced the launch of The Empathy IndeXX in their ongoing efforts to increase gender equality in leadership positions. This breakthrough and scientifically-based capability is designed to redefine empathy, unlocking the power of women in leadership, as well as increasing corporate reputation and bottom-line.

When it comes to gender equality and inclusion in the workplace, there has been a lot of talk and little progress, especially for women. In fact, 68% of women in corporate America report that equality programs aren't having an impact.

"As a female-founded company, with an 80% female executive team, not to mention four decades of marketing to women – MMC is committed to advancing women in leadership. It's in our DNA and we were compelled to take action," said MMC CEO and Founder, Marina Maher.

Companies led by women see returns that are 226% higher. However, men outnumber women nearly 2 to 1 on their first step-up into manager roles. This means by the time they get to the C-suite; men are outnumbering women by 5 to 1 or 80%.

With astounding facts like these, MMC is putting a stake in the ground. Through extensive research, MMC identified empathy as a key performance indicator that is a double-edged sword. For instance, women unnecessarily apologize more than men; on the other hand, women also have the innate ability to understand and connect with others.

"Empathy is both a superpower and a kryptonite. It has to be calibrated and harnessed. The Empathy IndeXX will do just that," said Rema Vasan, EVP Chief Innovation Officer. "Effectively leveraging the power of empathy will accelerate the advancement of women to leadership positions, thereby propelling talent acquisition, corporate reputation and the bottom-line."

The Empathy IndeXX leverages data-science and deep psychological insights and was developed by a team of experts with extensive qualifications in managerial and leadership development, executive coaching and organizational behavior. The full program encompasses an end-to-end approach consisting of The Empathy IndeXX assessment, workshops, executive visibility, employee engagement, corporate narrative development and content and storytelling, paired with tangible measurement approaches against business metrics.

The Empathy IndeXX benefits from the counsel of an advisory board of experts, including Catherine Hernandez Blades of Aflac, Maeve DuVally of Goldman Sachs, Brent Miller of P&G, and Marina Maher of MMC.

"We're proud to launch a capability that will advance women in leadership," said Vasan. "It's an action that must be taken, for businesses, their reputation and the bottom-line, but most importantly, for women."

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

MMC is a next-gen marketing and communications agency built by innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We pair data-driven insights with a unique ability to capture and leverage culture to create powerful communications solutions that drive business results. MMC is ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications - the synergy of earned+paid, digital, and data-driven at the core – making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies in Consumer, Corporate and Healthcare. To learn more, please visit www.hellommc.com. MMC is an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) agency.

Contact

Ashley Makuh

VP, Marketing

amakuh@hellommc.com

212-485-1678

SOURCE Marina Maher Communications

Related Links

http://www.hellommc.com

