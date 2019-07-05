MMC Partners up with Yuneec in Pursuit of Best UAV Solutions for Market

MMC UAV, over the past 10 years, has been developing innovative technology to produce high-performance UAV products and has gained undefeated competitiveness through industrial chain integration. Yuneec, on the other hand, proves itself to be a strong innovation force with its continuously groundbreaking products from ready-to-fly fixed wing RC airplane, to ground-breaking electric aircraft and next-generation aerial video quadcopters.

In spite of difference in target market, the two companies chose to cooperate in research, design, manufacture and marketing of UAV products, bringing the best of each other to offer the best possible UAV solutions for the market, to broaden market share for both parties and to boost the industry development.

This is one part of MMC UAV's big effort to open itself for partnership with many more companies for a win-win situation as well as boost to the UAV industry development.



Presidents of both companies signed the partnership agreement in Shenzhen headquarters of MMC UAV on July 3rd ,2019.

About MMC

MMC is a leading industrial UAV manufacturer that is devoted to producing high-performance UAV products. With its unique industrial chain integration advantage, the company tailors best UAV solutions for customers in areas like inspection, public safety, search & rescue, surveying & mapping, environmental protection and many more so they can work in greater safety, with higher efficiency and by lower cost.

www.mmcuav.com

SOURCE MMC

