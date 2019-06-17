MMC to Attend Shenzhen International UAV EXPO

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMC (MicromultiCopter Aviation) is set to attend the 4th Shenzhen International UAV EXPO from June 20 to June 22, showcasing its brand new industrial chain products within UAV-Ecosystem including UAV frame, flight control system, payloads and motors which are now open for sale. It is notable that MMC will present a series of drone platforms with open source flight controllers that allow secondary development and minimizes the users' concern over cyber security. They can even customize their UAV by matching up drone platform with different components or payloads within the MMC industrial chain. In addition, all MMC-developed payloads can be easily mounted to different drone platforms thanks to the standardized quick-release connector.It makes the UAV products instantly switchable among different functions to meet user needs under various circumstances.

Ever since the launch of MMC UAV-Ecosystem in September of 2018, the company has been insistently expanding the ecosystem with a "share for win-win" mindset. Devoted to producing high-performance UAV, MMC aims to boost automation level in the way people work for greater safety, higher efficiency and lower cost.

MMC will be located at booth NO. 2A60 and NO.2D51 in Hall NO.2 of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition center. Visitors will be more than welcomed.

About MMC

MMC is a leading company in industrial UAV that is devoted to producing high-performance UAV. With its industrial chain integration advantage, the company offers excellent UAV solutions in areas like inspection, public safety, search & rescue, surveying & mapping, environmental protection and many more to help people work with greater safety, higher efficiency and lower cost.

