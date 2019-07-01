MMEX Resources Completes all Agreements to Sell its Planned West Texas Refinery Products

FORT STOCKTON, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and The Americas announced today that it has completed the third and final leg of its product sales with another international company for its planned Pecos County projects previously announced by MMEX.

Jack W. Hanks, President & CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., commented, "We have now signed the agreement to sell our planned naphtha production to a SuperMajor international energy and trading company for delivery by rail to the Texas Gulf refinery and petrochemical markets. This completes 100 percent of our refined product sales package with gold standard companies and all three off-take agreements provide the market for our project expansion in the Permian Basin. Again, it underscores the opportunity we offer to our area oil and gas producers with other take-away capacity and, quite importantly, these agreements have allowed us to initiate negotiations for MMEX plans to build and own crude oil, IMO 2020 marine fuel and naphtha storage and terminal facilities in the Texas Gulf Coast."

MMEX has announced plans to build a crude oil refinery complex in the Permian Basin in two phases, with Phase 1 being a 10,000 BPD Crude Distillation Unit which is expected to produce diesel, naphtha and residual fuel oil, and Phase 2 being a full-scale crude oil refinery with capacity of up to 100,000 BPD, projected to produce a full slate of refined products. Completion of the Phase 1 distillation unit is contingent upon obtaining the necessary financing for the project.

About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. MMEX focuses on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to general business conditions, the requirement to obtain financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

