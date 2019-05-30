MMEX Resources Inks Deals to Sell IMO 2020 Sulfur Compliant Marine Fuel with Rail Logistics for West Texas Refinery

FORT STOCKTON, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, announced today that it has agreed with two international companies in complementary transactions for its planned Pecos County Crude Distillation Unit refinery previously announced by MMEX.

Jack W. Hanks, President & CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., commented, "We are excited to announce we have entered into agreements with two strategic firms to implement our crude oil distillation marketing strategy, one is with a super-major international energy and trading company to purchase our IMO 2020 compliant marine fuel and the other is with an international company to provide logistics to move our future products from West Texas Permian Basin to Texas Gulf Coast markets by rail. Our strategic partner for Marine Fuel has a call on any expansion and future production, which gives us the incentive to start planning expansion. With rail, we can employ many options to move products to multiple points of delivery, increase delivery volumes easily, and it gives us the flexibility to move refined products back to the Pecos County site to ship crude by rail when the economics are favorable. All of these are an array of market options not available by pipeline fixed shipping points, destinations and single direction flows. And, most importantly, we will be able to do all of this at the same time to meet market demand."

MMEX has announced plans to build a crude oil refinery complex in the Permian Basin in two phases, with Phase 1 being a 10,000 BPD Crude Distillation Unit which is expected to produce diesel, naphtha and residual fuel oil, and Phase 2 being a full-scale crude oil refinery with capacity of up to 100,000 BPD, projected to produce a full slate of refined products.

About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. MMEX focuses on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to general business conditions, the requirement to obtain financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

