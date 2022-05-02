MMG Artist is the agency of the great international talents

It was founded in 2008 in Dubai and from then until today the fame of this agency has expanded and has become the agency that has managed the most artists in the United Arab Emirates and the one that has represented the most, having a wide list of local talents. exciting emerging and established globally. They have been expanding internationally, specifically to London, which is a capital with multiple iconic creativities. In a press interview for a journalist from Media One International, Gosia Golda herself, who is the founder and current CEO of the MMG Artist agency, commented that the agency noticed a great change expanding in the city of London and that it has been the best thing that could happen to MMG Artist. MMG Artists have become creative collaborators alongside their clients, bringing to life their valuable perspectives on fashion, beauty, architecture, food, and lifestyle. MMG Artist has extensive experience with luxury clients and global giants such as Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, L'Officiel, Dior, Chanel, and many more, which means that MMG Artist has secured a leading position in the market as a trusted source. for innovative content creators and the main source of access is to secure the best international content creators to bring to life the vision and identity of their brands.

MMG Art Production is home to a variety of talent including photographers, stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers, and videographers. Over the years, MMG Art Production has had several openings as its own in-house studios offering full-on-demand production services.

MMG Artist presents opportunities for clients and artists not only to create and launch their businesses and careers but also to steer them in a direction that helps them develop their own brands.

Whether you know what you're looking for or need help, MMG Artists guarantees our knowledge and support to help you move in the right direction. It is a strong network of professionals committed to helping each person they work with be successful in their endeavors.

Creative Directors focus on the creative vision of the brand and manifest their ideas through video, print, and digital productions. Its main objective is to maintain the cohesive appearance of the project, whether it is a publication, a fashion line, or an advertising campaign.

