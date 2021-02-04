MMG Consumer Brands and Powerful Nutrition combine to form Powerful Brands, a new health and wellness CPG company

Powerful launched in 2013 as a great-tasting, natural, high protein yogurt brand, that later diversified into Greek yogurt drinks, oatmeal, smoothies, protein bites and plant-based shakes. Powerful Nutrition's portfolio is expanding this year to include a sports nutrition line comprised and dietary supplements.

"Powerful Brands is focused on true innovation within the health and wellness category. Our thoughtfully curated brands offer genuinely original products that appeal to mass audiences and have major staying power in their respective marketplaces," says Gabriel Navarro, managing partner of Powerful Brands.

The Powerful Brands team is made up of successful entrepreneurs, operators, and investors, who bring in-house, high-value-add resources, and long-standing retail distribution relationships to each brand in its portfolio. The group's capabilities include R&D product development, as well as digital marketing and e-commerce, for a 360-degree approach to successfully bringing products to market.

"The collective expertise at Powerful Brands is guiding our high-growth brands to the next level of breakout growth, both, online and in retailers nationwide. We are thrilled about what each brand has in store for health and wellness consumers in 2021," states Carlos Ramirez, CEO of Powerful Brands and founder of Powerful Nutrition.

About the Powerful Brands:

KARIBO: Affordable daily skin care products for face and body that pair premium, broad-spectrum CBD with high-performance moisturizers, antioxidant ingredients and innovative delivery systems.

mintedLeaf: Topical and ingestible CBD wellness products that improve lives by offering safe, effective, and natural hemp extract alternatives to options commonly found in medicine cabinets.

Powerful Nutrition: High-protein, great-tasting dairy and plant-based products offering clean ingredients and balanced nutrition, on top of a quality dietary and nutritional supplements line to fuel active lifestyles.

