MMG Fusion Partners with Curve Dental

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMG Fusion, the all-in-one software suite working to Market, Manage, and Grow dental practices, has partnered with Curve Dental, the most widely-used Cloud-based practice management software for dentists.

The partnership is designed to make available MMG Fusion's broad offering of 4x Best of Class winning patient engagement and practice marketing software to Curve Dental's tech-savvy customers. "Curve Dental customers understand the need for cutting edge, secure, cloud-based software solutions to help market, manage, and grow their practices," said Paul Intlekofer, CEO of MMG Fusion. "Both MMG Fusion and Curve Dental are dedicated to providing their customers with the industry's leading practice management software, which makes the benefits and synergies of this partnership undeniable."

By partnering with MMG Fusion, Curve Dental can offer its over 27,000 users even more ways to enhance patient care, gain efficiencies and market their practices.

"We are excited to bring another great partner to the Curve Dental ecosystem," said Jana Macon, Curve Dental's Executive Vice President of Customer Success. "By partnering with a comprehensive patient engagement and practice marketing solution like MMG Fusion, we will provide our customers with the tools they need to build and manage a thriving practice."

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta. Curve Dental strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that's easy to use and built only for the web. Visit www.curvedental.com for more information.

About MMG Fusion

Founded in 2015, MMG Fusion is dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that help dentists build thriving practices by making front office management and practice marketing simple and intuitive. The MMG Fusion suite of tools, available as all-in-one integrated systems or as separate modules provides management of online marketing, search optimization, social media marketing, online reputation management, patient communications, and engagement, call recording and tracking, schedule optimization and ROI assessment. MMG Fusion is a cloud-based software as a service offering that integrates seamlessly with practice management software presenting information via a single streamlined dashboard interface. Visit www.mmgfusion.com for more information.

