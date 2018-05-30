MMI Agency Hires Former Global Agency Executive Lee Tuttle

Tuttle will focus on integrating emerging capabilities within MMI's established set of services, while ensuring the continued delivery of best-in-class work at a global scale. He will be responsible for the organizational design and lean processes needed in today's quickly evolving marketplace, allowing MMI to continue delivering unique capabilities and market differentiators.

Tuttle has a track record of digital leadership, improving operations and driving organizational innovation, while remaining laser focused on delivering client results. He is skilled in managing multimillion-dollar digital media budgets for brands across a vast range of verticals, including consumer goods, beauty, luxury, healthcare, technology and finance.

Benjamin Spiegel, MMI Agency CEO, said: "I worked closely with Lee in a previous life and he has the rare ability to take blue-sky ideas and unpredictable requests and create scalable solutions that generate winning outcomes for brands. While he is a strategic thinker and technologist at heart, he has also proven to be an inspiring mentor and leader who can motivate and drive people to produce amazing results."

Prior to joining MMI, Tuttle was vice president, operations at Catalyst, a WPP company, where he was responsible for the product strategy, service delivery and scalable operations that enabled a local startup to grow into a $100 million digital marketing business. His experience complements MMI's trajectory and mirrors the brands and services the agency is focused on enhancing, as it continues to emerge as a world-leading digital marketing innovator.

"Building a scalable operation capable of achieving best-in-class work is my true passion and continuous improvement is in my DNA," Tuttle said. "I also enjoy the challenges associated with high-growth businesses and I'm thrilled to join an organization that will provide those opportunities. The talented team at MMI is passionate and driven, so collaborating with them on how to win, when to scale and how to transform is going to be very exciting."

ABOUT MMI AGENCY

MMI Agency is a fully integrated innovation agency that delivers unquestionable value through creative, innovative media, insights, communications and social media. MMI Agency tracks consumer behavior to ignite conversations between brands and their consumers at moments that matter most to them. It is this approach that produces results and empowers brands across MMI Agency's diverse client base. For more: www.mmiagency.com.

ABOUT THE STAGWELL GROUP

The Stagwell Group LLC (the "Stagwell Group") is a registered investment advisory company formed by Mark Penn. The Stagwell Group manages a private equity fund whose portfolio includes more than a dozen collaborative, digital-first agencies. Online at www.stagwellgroup.com.

