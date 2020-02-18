MMI SpA Appoints Ryan Rhodes as Chief Commercial Officer

CALCI, Italy, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMI SpA, an Italian company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, announced today the appointment of Ryan Rhodes to the position of Global Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Rhodes brings nearly 30 years of experience in the medical device industry with over 17 years in surgical robotics. As the former President and CEO of Restoration Robotics for nearly 4 years and over 13 years at Intuitive Surgical, Ryan's expertise will drive the commercialization of the MMI robotic system for microsurgery.

Giuseppe Prisco, CEO of MMI, said, "We are excited to welcome Ryan as our Chief Commercial Officer. Ryan's strength in marketing, sales and management for robotics companies will help us transition from a technology start-up to a major force in surgical robotics. His commercial acumen is perfectly timed as we prepare for our initial launch in Europe and entry into other strategic markets such as North America and Asia."

"I am pleased to join MMI at this exciting moment as we anticipate our first human use. Due to the high level of precision, dexterity and skill required to perform microsurgery, I am confident that robotics will have the ability to positively impact clinical outcomes. It will be exciting to see how our robotic technology will increase patient access to these important procedures," said Mr. Rhodes.

Prior to joining MMI, Ryan Rhodes served as the CEO of Restoration Robotics, the global leader in Robotic Aesthetic Surgery, which he led through a successful merger in 2019 with Venus Concept, Inc. Prior to Restoration Robotics, Ryan spent 13 years at Intuitive Surgical serving in various marketing roles including VP of Global Clinical Marketing. During his 11 years at Ethicon, Inc. (J&J Company), Mr. Rhodes served in various strategic marketing, training and sales roles. Mr. Rhodes received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from San Diego State University.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mmimicro.com.

The MMI system for robotic microsurgery is only commercially available in the European Economic Area.

About MMI

MMI S.p.A. was founded in 2015 and developed the first teleoperated robotic platform for microsurgery featuring the world's smallest wristed microinstruments. Based in Calci (PI), Italy with several locations near Pisa, the MMI team is an expanding group of 50+ motivated experts working together to make the robotic future of microsurgery a reality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090153/MMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MMI S.p.A.

Related Links

http://www.mmimicro.com

