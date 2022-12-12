MMJ.com Announces the Launch of New Medical Marijuana Card Affiliate Program

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to high demand, MMJ.com has launched an affiliate referral program. This will allow a variety of individuals, companies, and websites to earn while they guide patients to apply for a medical marijuana card or renewal certification online.

Medical Marijuana Card Affiliate Program

MMJ.com is a leading telemedicine platform in the USA that connects patients with state-certified medical marijuana doctors online or over the telephone. A medical marijuana patient can get a new medical marijuana card, renew their certification, or extend the 12-month prescription depending on their state's MMJ program requirements.

What kind of individuals should join the marijuana affiliate program?

Marijuana activists

Medical clinics

Medical marijuana dispensaries

Veterans groups

Patient alliances

Pain/cancer support groups

Social media influencers

CBD companies and headshops

Affiliate marketers

Content websites

Bloggers

How does an affiliate earn $10 per successful signup?

It is an easy process. First, visit MMJAffiliates.com and join our affiliate program. It is free to join and you can earn $10 every time a patient clicks on your unique link or banner to schedule an appointment at MMJ.com. The tracking technology will track a visitor for up to 60 days from the initial click. Once that visitor schedules an appointment and receives their medical marijuana card through MMJ.com, you receive a $10 success commission.

How does an affiliate get paid?

You will set the minimum payout balance and choose if you want paid by direct bank deposit or PayPal.com. Once the minimum balance is reached, you will receive your paycheck.

How does an affiliate sign up to join the MMJ card affiliate program?

Visit www.MMJAffiliates.com and click "Sign Up". This will allow you to create an account and receive your unique link. We have an assortment of banners for you to choose from. The options are endless for affiliate marketers to convert existing traffic to a $10 success commission.

What if I do not have a website?

You can simply email or text your friends and family the unique link that tracks their scheduling on MMJ.com.

How do I access the marijuana affiliate program?

You can visit the medical marijuana card affiliate program at www.MMJaffiliates.com.

What states does MMJ.com provide services in?

The current 12 medical marijuana states are listed below. When we add a state to the list, we will update the affiliates via email.

Do you have questions before you join the MMJ card affiliate program?

MMJ card affiliates are able to contact the MMJ affiliate marketing team by emailing [email protected] . You can receive great tips on how to engage with your traffic and better increase your conversion rates. This will ultimately increase your ability to monetize traffic and receive an additional revenue stream for your online business.

Media Contact:

John Progar

888-665-8178

[email protected]

SOURCE MMJ.com