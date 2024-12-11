MM+M Names Ruder Finn as a 2024 Best Places to Work in the Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent global communications and integrated marketing agency, Ruder Finn, has been named as one of Medical Marketing and Media's (MM+M) 2024 Best Places to Work, and was recognized in the 'Large Companies' category.

Ruder Finn was evaluated against the medical marketing industry's most highly regarded employers and organizations, and employee surveys were collected to determine various programs that provide plentiful growth opportunities and enrich the professional lives of employees. MM+M credited Ruder Finn's commitment to being "on the cutting edge in training their employees and their strong career development program for their people," and for strong levels of internal satisfaction where employees feel motivated to stay ahead of industry trends and pursue professional advancement opportunities.

Ruder Finn is an agency motivated by 'what's next' and drives to foster innovation and collaboration at every level, recently deepening a company-wide focus on providing AI training and advancement opportunities to employees.

This recognition builds on several Best Place to Work accolades that Ruder Finn has received this year including PRWeek's Best Place to Work and Inc's 2024 U.S. Best Workplaces.

Earlier this year, Ruder Finn was also included on MM+M's Agency 100 2024:https://www.mmm-online.com/agency-100/ruder-finn-agency-100-2024/.

