MMO Games Market: Segmentation by revenue model (F2P and P2P), genre (MMORPG, MMOFPS, MMORTS, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global MMO Games Market as a part of the global application software market within the communication services market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global MMO Games market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

MMO Games Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of MMO games is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Post-selling services

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The MMO games market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the MMO games market, including some of the vendors such as Activision Blizzard Inc., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSOFT Corp., NEXON America Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the MMO games market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Activision Blizzard Inc. - Offers mobile games such as Candy crush, call of duty and world of warcraft.

Offers mobile games such as Candy crush, call of duty and world of warcraft. ChangYou.com Ltd . - O ffers licensed mobile games in online.

. ffers licensed mobile games in online. Electronic Arts Inc. - Offers mobile games such as FIFA, madden and apex.

Geographical Highlights

The MMO games market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the MMO games market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

The sheer popularity of the Internet and the popularity of online gaming are the primary drivers expected to drive the MMO games market in APAC during the projected period.

APAC accounted for the largest geographical segment of the global MMO games market, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. In the worldwide MMO games industry, APAC was one of the largest and fastest-growing regions in 2021. China, South Korea, and Japan were the top revenue contributors to the region's market. APAC is the gaming industry's largest and fastest-growing area, thanks to the sheer popularity of the Internet and online gaming. The region's shift to digital games has helped it stand out in the market for mobile and Internet gaming.

Moreover, countries like China, US, Germany, UK, and India are the key market for the MMO games market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

MMO Games Key Market Drivers:

Availability of several payment services

One-click payment is a simple way to reload your account with only one click. It is transparent and speeds up the buying process. Players can now make several payments without exiting the game. Clients can use payouts to finish transactions using China UnionPay, Neteller, and other payment methods. Another payment option is Bitcoin. For example, the MMORPG Island Forge supports Bitcoin purchases for virtual in-game things like island design and interactive storey authoring. Buyers are attracted to the convenience of switching between multiple payment modes as needed, which supports industry growth.

MMO Games Key Market Trends:

Growth of cryptocurrency

Virtual cash is used in video games to activate power-ups and boosters, as well as to trade vanity items, weapons, vehicles, and class unlocks. Some games allow players to purchase virtual currency in-game, which may subsequently be used to purchase virtual goods. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is governed by legislation. Anti-gambling laws in South Korea, one of the world's major online gaming markets, for example, make it illegal to exchange digital assets for real money. Virtual currency transactions, on the other hand, are legal in the majority of developed countries, including Switzerland, Japan, and the United States, because they provide a global exchange platform. As a result, cryptocurrency or virtual currency adoption has become a market trend.

MMO Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSOFT Corp., and NEXON America Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Revenue model

Market segments

Comparison by Revenue model

F2P - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

P2P - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Revenue model

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market segments

Comparison by Genre

MMORPG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MMOFPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MMORTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

ChangYou.com Ltd.

CipSoft GmbH

Daybreak Game Co. LLC

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Jagex Ltd.

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

NCSOFT Corp.

NEXON America Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

