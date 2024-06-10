MMO Games Market Size to Grow USD 20360 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMO Games Market is Segmented by Type (MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG), MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS), MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)), by Application (Mobile, PC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global MMO Games market was valued at USD 11400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 20360 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors driving MMO Games Market

The market for MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) games is expanding due to a number of important factors. First off, the gaming experience has been greatly improved by technological improvements like fast internet and sophisticated gaming gear, which have made it more accessible and immersive. Second, MMO games are now more visible and appealing to a wider audience due to the growing popularity of streaming services and esports. The demand for MMO games has also increased due to the emergence of social gaming trends, where users look for community-driven and engaging gaming experiences. Maintaining market growth also requires regular upgrades, creative revenue techniques like microtransactions and subscription models, and continuous production of interesting content.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MMO GAMES MARKET

The capacity of the PC sector to provide high-performance gaming experiences—essential for massively multiplayer online role-playing games—fuels the expansion of the MMO Games Market. Thanks to their enhanced visuals, customization capabilities, and processing speed, PCs allow for the creation of intricate and captivating virtual worlds that draw in and keep gamers. Moreover, the well-established framework for PC online gaming, which includes strong multiplayer features and a wealth of social media integration, improves player interaction and community development. Moreover, MMORPGs may continuously develop because to PCs' adaptability to updates, modifications, and expansions, which keeps the material interesting and engaging for both new and returning players.

The emergence of MMOFPS (Massively Multiplayer Online First-Person Shooter) games in the mobile space is a major factor driving the growth of the MMO Games Market. With their growing capability, mobile devices can now handle the intricate gameplay and excellent graphics seen in MMOFPS games. Mobile gaming's ease of use and accessibility draw a wide range of players from a wider demographic. In addition, users are kept interested and involved by the incorporation of social elements, real-time multiplayer capabilities, and regular upgrades. A flawless online gaming experience is made possible by the widespread use of 5G technology and mobile internet, which improves connectivity and lowers latency. This is especially important for the fast-paced action seen in MMOFPS games.

One of the main factors propelling the MMO Games Market has been the global spread of high-speed internet connectivity. Players may now enjoy smooth, real-time multiplayer experiences thanks to advancements in 5G technology, broadband, and fiber-optic internet, which have all decreased latency and enhanced online gaming performance. Large-scale interactions, intricate game dynamics, and seamless server operations—all essential for massively multiplayer online games—are made possible by this improved connection. More prospective players have access to these games as internet infrastructure continues to advance, particularly in emerging economies. This broadens the market's appeal and accelerates overall growth.

The market for MMO games has grown dramatically as a result of the widespread use of smartphones and tablets. The power of mobile devices has increased, allowing them to run sophisticated massively multiplayer online games with excellent visuals and intricate gameplay mechanisms. Mobile gaming's ease of use and accessibility draw a wide range of players, including casual players who might not possess a PC or gaming console. Additionally, mobile MMOs' incorporation of social features, microtransactions, and frequent updates keeps players interested and promotes ongoing spending, which propels revenue development in this market.

The MMO games market has undergone a transformation with the implementation of free-to-play (F2P) models. With these models, players may purchase expansions, in-game goods, and other upgrades while still having free access to the main game. By drastically lowering the entrance barrier, this strategy draws in a wider range of players. For game creators, the possibility of steady revenue streams via battle passes, subscription services, and microtransactions has shown to be extremely profitable. Developers may sustain long-term growth by offering a diverse range of purchasable things and consistently updating content to keep players interested and promote continuous spending.

MMO GAMES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

MMORPGs most likely have the largest percentage because of their well-known brands, intricate gameplay, and potential for revenue. While MMORPGs have larger player bases overall, MMOFPS and MMORTS may have more devoted fan bases.

Tencent, NetEase, Activision Blizzard (Microsoft), Supercell, NEXON, NCSoft, Electronic Arts, Bluehole, and Mixi Inc. are some of the leading MMO game businesses in the world.

Key Players:

● Ankama

● Nexon

● Gamigo AG

● Jagex Games Studio

● Sony Online Entertainment

● Ubisoft Entertainment SA

● Riot Games

● Valve Corporation

● Wargaming.net

● NetEase

● Perfect World Entertainment

● Shanda Interactive Entertainment

● Electronic Arts

● Tencent

● Supercell Oy

● NCSoft

● Bluehole

● Mixi

● Square Enix

● ChangYou

● GungHo Online Entertainment

● Daybreak Game Company

● 37 Interactive Entertainment （Shanghai）Technology Co., Ltd

● HoYoverse

● Activision Blizzard(Microsoft)

● Zhejiang Century Huatong Group CO.,LTD.

