M*Modal Ranks # 1 in Medical Transcription and Document Capture Tech Solutions for Fifth Consecutive Year by Black Book Survey Based on Client Satisfaction

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book™, recognized for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys in the multiple healthcare services and software industries, conducted a sweeping crowdsourced user poll to determine the highest ranked medical transcription software systems and outsourced services. M*Modal once again earned top performance honors in this category for the fifth consecutive year.

450 hospitals and 2,066 physician practices responded to the Black Book polls measuring how providers are dealing with future-proofing their technology, decreasing staffing costs, and resource shortages with state-of-the-art transcription software and outsourced solutions.

"Medical transcription has become a critical part of the clinical documentation process as vendors are tested with the challenges of supporting clients as they go through healthcare reform and a move toward value-based reimbursement," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book.

Based on the aggregate client experience and customer satisfaction scores on eighteen key performance indicators, M*Modal ranked first across all surveyed subsets including:

Transcription Technology Software, Hospitals and Inpatient Facilities

Transcription Technology Software, Physicians and Ambulatory Care

Outsourced Transcription Services, Hospitals and Inpatient Facilities, and

Outsourced Transcription Services, Physicians and Ambulatory Care

"M*Modal is recognized repeatedly for the success the company has built on a winning combination of unparalleled customer service, innovative applications of technology, reliability and transparent billing processes," said Brown.

