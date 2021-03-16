M&M’S® CELEBRATES MESSAGES PACKS WITH SOCIAL PROMOTION BRINGING BETTER MOMENTS AND MORE SMILES TO NASCAR FANS

The giveaway celebrates the first on-track appearance of the No.18 M&M'S Messages Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Kyle Busch set to take to the Atlanta and Bristol tracks in the latest M&M'S design later this month.

To enter, fans can Tweet their favorite expression from one of the 28 different M&M'S Messages packs available, using the hashtag #MMSSweepstakes. The promotion, which opened today and will close on Sunday, March 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, aims to bring better moments and more smiles to the faces of M&M'S Racing and Kyle Busch fans across the country. As part of the promotion, select fans will be randomly chosen to win signed M&M'S Racing hats and diecasts, in addition to the grand prize, which will be a signed piece of Kyle Busch's No.18 M&M'S Toyota Camry.

M&M'S Messages packs this year also include a code that can be scanned to access a curated M&M'S playlist on Spotify, bringing to life better moments and more smiles through the messages featured on-pack with the corresponding music to celebrate.

"What I love about the M&M'S brand, is that they are always looking for ways to connect with and celebrate our fans in fun and interesting ways. We're huge fans of M&M'S Messages at home, we always enjoy seeing the fun and interesting phrases they have on the packs, where we can share a better moment and a smile together," said Kyle Busch. "I wish all our fans the best of luck in the promotion. I will be watching to see what you all are sharing, so I look forward to checking this out."

"We're delighted to give M&M'S racing fans an opportunity to win some incredible prizes in celebration of M&M'S Messages appearing on Kyle Busch's No.18 Toyota Camry," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Brand Director. "Mars Wrigley is dedicated to creating better moments and more smiles, and we hope that this promotion will help connect and celebrate the NASCAR community."

This year, Kyle Busch's No.18 M&M'S Messages Toyota Camry features two very appropriate phrases, 'Thanks for Being as Awesome as I Am' and 'I'm Not Competitive I Just Hate Losing.'

M&M'S Messages packs are featured on the beloved fan-favorite flavors – Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Fans can find M&M'S Messages on shelves now at retailers nationwide for a limited time or order their favorite M&M'S Messages packaging design on mms.com.

For more information about the promotion and to see the rules, visit M&M'S on Twitter or at mms.com/en-us/mms-racing-messages-sweepstakes.

