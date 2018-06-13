MMS Hires CRO Leader Lisa James as Director of Business Operations and Client Relations

In this role, James will be responsible for leading business growth initiatives, including lead generation and new client introductions through project award, and the management of all aspects of proposal and budget development. Additionally, James will play a key role in the further development of strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Lisa is a detailed and metrics-driven leader known for her understanding of key issues in clinical development outsourcing, and MMS is delighted to welcome her to the leadership team," said Kelly J. Hill, Executive Director, Global Project & Account Management, MMS. "The needs of our clients change every day and Lisa's expertise and insights are needed to ensure we make timely introductions and bring practical operational and commercial solutions."

For her leadership, James was recognized by the Triangle Business Journal in 2014 with its 40 Under 40 Leadership Award and in 2015 with its Women in Business Award.

"I am incredibly excited to move into this role at MMS, and plan on making a positive impact within the company and to benefit our clients' successful development of innovative products that receive marketing approval to address unmet medical needs," James said. "Working with sponsors directly, helping them find business solutions in the areas of data management, clinical programming and biostatistics, regulatory submissions, medical writing, transparency, and other areas, is something that I very much look forward to."

James brings deep experience in partnering with biopharma and medical device companies and government organizations to her role at MMS. Prior to joining MMS, James held business operations positions at Health Decisions, Inc. and at Fulcrum Pharma Developments, Inc. which was later acquired by Aptiv Solutions and is now part of ICON plc.

MMS continues to hire key leaders in North Carolina and across the globe. For open opportunities, visit: www.mmsholdings.com/careers

