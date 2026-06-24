M&M'S® Hits the Road as Official Partner of the Tour de France, Celebrating Global Brand Scale and Over 50 Years of European Manufacturing Excellence

The iconic chocolate confectionery brand debuts a spectacular traveling caravan for the legendary cycling race, powered by Mars' landmark manufacturing hub in Haguenau, France.

HAGUENAU, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S – the world's most iconic chocolate candy brand – is officially joining the adventure of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes with Zwift as an official supplier. Marking the brand's first-time participation in this legendary global sporting event, M&M'S is bringing its signature energy to the international stage, headlined by a spectacular, interactive traveling caravan along the race route.

Mars - Tour de France

As one of the world's most celebrated athletic events, the Tour de France is a true global phenomenon, captivating millions of viewers worldwide each summer – including a growing, passionate fanbase in the United States. The race's immense cultural and athletic impact reaches far beyond continental borders, making it the perfect stage for a globally loved brand like M&M'S.

The high-profile partnership highlights the intersection of Mars' global scale and deep local roots. The caravan's journey will begin at the Mars production facility in Haguenau, Alsace, which has not only been in operation for more than 50 years, but also serves as M&M'S largest European manufacturing site. Producing over 50 billion M&M'S candies annually – equivalent to 132 times the distance of the entire 2026 Tour de France route – the Haguenau plant exports approximately 70% of its output to 40 countries, representing a powerhouse of industrial expertise and international reach.

"At Mars, we believe in the power of bringing people together," said Victoria Abramova, President and CEO of Mars Wrigley France. "The Tour de France and M&M'S share common values of joy, connection, and shared moments of celebration. This partnership is a brilliant reflection of that spirit, allowing us to engage millions of fans on the road and on screens worldwide during one of the most prestigious events in global sports."

Bringing the "Caravan of Fun" to Millions of Fans

Designed as an immersive, mobile theatrical experience, the brand-new M&M'S caravan is ready to hit the roads of both the men's and women's races. The eye-catching caravan features:

Six vibrant custom vehicles featuring more than 600 giant M&M'S candies.

An interactive storytelling route following the beloved M&M'S spokescandies on a cycling adventure in search of Yellow, who has disguised himself as a Tour de France spectator.

Massive spectator engagement, distributing thousands of M&M'S sample packs, exclusive giveaways, and opportunities to meet some of the brand's most beloved spokescandies along the route.

By bringing an iconic, globally beloved brand like M&M'S to one of the world's most-watched international sporting events, Mars continues to lead the way in consumer-first, experiential brand building. This milestone debut demonstrates how Mars' global snacking portfolio can leverage massive cultural platforms to spark shared moments of joy, connect deeply with modern sports fans, and create playful, lasting impressions across borders.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information on Mars, visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated