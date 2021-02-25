M&M’S® MESSAGES RETURN TO INSPIRE CONNECTIONS THROUGH THE POWER OF LAUGHTER AND MUSIC ON SPOTIFY – BRINGING BETTER MOMENTS & MORE SMILES

There are now 28 different M&M'S Messages packs available, each including a unique message and complementary Spotify playlist to match the theme of the message on pack such as "Have a great day pretending to do work" paired with a playlist of songs to make you feel like a boss, or "Slay Girl" paired with a playlist filled with powerful female artists.

The new M&M'S Messages packs are more than just a treat – they are a way to spark a connection through music, a natural medium that brings people together, and a reflection of Mars Wrigley's commitment to create better moments that make the world smile.

"Music and M&M'S have an incredible power to help us connect to one another and celebrate life," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "Incorporating music into M&M'S Messages packs are a new way for us to help fans share their true selves and connect with others, which helps us live our purpose of better moments and more smiles."

"There's something special about the evolution of M&M'S packaging and we were immediately drawn to the opportunity to partner with the M&M'S team to make the joy of music front and center this go round," said Brian Berner, Head of North America Advertising Sales, Spotify. "These curated Spotify playlists give people an opportunity to connect at a time when we're all hungrier than ever for new ways to interact."

M&M'S Messages packs are featured on the beloved fan-favorite flavors – Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Fans can find M&M'S Messages on shelves now at retailers nationwide for a limited time or order their favorite M&M'S Messages packaging design on mms.com.

Looking ahead, select M&M'S Messages will be featured on Kyle Busch's No. 18 M&M'S Toyota Camry at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway this spring, where race fans will have the opportunity to win M&M'S Messages-inspired prizes. More details to be announced in March.

