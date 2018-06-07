MMS Promotes Two Leaders at its Asia Headquarters amid Strong Growth Period

The promotions allow for these leaders who have been with the organization for a decade to lead alongside global counterparts and exemplify the "One MMS" philosophy. Further, in a highly competitive industry, it sets MMS apart with unique talent and low attrition rates that far out-pace the industry average. It is estimated that attrition rates in the Indian pharmaceutical sector are suffering at 30-35 percent annually, according to Business Standard. MMS is currently below six percent annually in the region and has always remained at or below this mark.

"The dedication of our experts internally, notably Ms. Vijaisimha and Dr. Sen, is unwavering," said Michelle Gayari, Executive Director, Global Operations, MMS, based at the company's Canton, Mich. headquarters. "For nearly a decade, both our staff and our customers have come to rely on these leaders. In India, our integral team is not just an extra pair of hands as in some companies; they are collaborative scientists and researchers that have assisted in building strong teams and cultivated these strengths with a quality-focused, and a client-centric, mindset."

Growth in Asia has kept pace with the company's U.S. headquarters at double digit movement annually since inception.

"I have been focused on building a team with solid technical and scientific skillsets, but beyond that, those who will operate globally, while bringing creative solutions and efficiencies to daily work. I am proud to have these efforts recognized by the organization," said Dr. Sen.

"Every day, I focus on helping motivate, mentor, and train colleagues to be their best, showing them that MMS is truly one of the best companies to work for. I am honored and humbled by this recognition," said Vijaisimha.

MMS recently strengthened its position in Asia with the opening of its Hyderabad office in 2016. For more information, follow MMS on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mms-holdings-inc-/

About MMS

MMS is a global, leading clinical research organization that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex regulatory submission challenges. As a data CRO, we are pioneers and leaders in regulatory submissions for our sponsors. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable partner in creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

