MM's Tristan Southard Named 2025 Top Lobbyist by National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant McIntyre & Associates is proud to announce that Vice President Tristan Southard has been named one of the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE)'s Top Lobbyists for 2025.

The 2025 awards attracted more than 550 nominations from across the country, with only 100 honorees selected from a field of nearly 50,000 registered lobbyists at the state and federal levels. Southard's inclusion among this distinguished group underscores his meaningful contributions to the profession and the clients he serves. The NILE Top Lobbyist distinction honors professionals who exemplify excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership in advocacy. Nominations are submitted by peers, clients, and congressional or agency staff, and honorees are chosen through a blind evaluation process to ensure a strictly merit-based selection.

"Our civic process functions best when Americans from all walks of life can access, understand, and engage their government," said Southard. "Merchant McIntyre & Associates is committed to enabling this level of participation by giving nonprofit organizations the tools to advocate and secure investments for their communities at the federal level. I am honored to contribute to this mission and achieve results on behalf of our healthcare, municipal government, and higher education clients."

"Tristan exemplifies Merchant McIntyre's commitment and service to its clients and the standards set forth by NILE," said Brent Merchant, Co-founder and Partner at Merchant McIntyre & Associates. "The results Tristan has helped his and MM's clients achieve at the federal level are positively impacting thousands of lives nationwide."

As Vice President of Legislative Strategy, Southard helps municipal governments, nonprofit healthcare organizations, and institutions of higher education develop and implement strategies to secure federal funding and advance their missions. Prior to joining Merchant McIntyre, he served in senior roles for former U.S. Congressman John Katko (NY-24), including Legislative Director and Deputy Chief of Staff, advising on key issues before the House Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

Southard's recognition among the nation's top lobbyists reflects his deep understanding of policy, governance, and advocacy, as well as his ongoing dedication to advancing meaningful federal partnerships that strengthen communities across the country.

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

