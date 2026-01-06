MMTLP Investors to Hold Press Conference at SEC Demanding Accountability for Historic Market Failure

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail investors impacted by FINRA's unprecedented U3 halt of MMTLP will hold a press conference on January 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM outside the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to demand transparency, accountability, and enforcement action following what they describe as a regulator driven market failure.

The press conference is being organized by American Made Action, and will be led by Ann Vandersteel, Co-Founder of American Made Action and Host of Steel News. The event will feature affected investors, and market transparency advocates calling attention to the actions of regulators and Wall Street firms that resulted in retail investors being stripped of the ability to trade lawfully held securities.

On December 9, 2022, trading in MMTLP was halted with no prior notice and no lawful resolution mechanism. Retail investors were denied the ability to close positions, while market makers and financial institutions were shielded from exposure. To date, no public explanation has reconciled how the halt complied with federal securities law or how investor protections were upheld. There has been no audited accounting of shares or enforcement of trade settlement.

"This was not a market driven outcome," said Ann Vandersteel. "It was regulator driven. Wall Street firms were protected. Retail investors were not. That is not a free market. That is government intervention on behalf of financial institutions."

Despite repeated inquiries, FOIA requests, and congressional correspondence, investors claim the SEC and FINRA have failed to provide meaningful answers. The press conference will formally call for:

Immediate public disclosure of communications between the SEC, FINRA, market makers, and broker dealers related to MMTLP

Congressional hearings into regulatory capture and enforcement failures

Accountability for decisions that violated investor protection mandates

Restoration of lawful market remedies for affected shareholders

The MMTLP case has become a flashpoint for broader concerns about regulatory capture, weaponization of government agencies, selective enforcement, and the erosion of trust in U.S. capital markets. Organizers say the issue extends beyond one ticker symbol and strikes at the core of whether retail investors are afforded equal protection under the law.

Media are encouraged to attend.

Press Conference Details

Date: January 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street NE

Washington, DC

For updates and supporting documentation, visit https://americanmadeaction.org

Contact:

American Made Action

Media Inquiries: Press Desk

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Made Action