m&mXtreme Training Promotes The Presidential Cup All-Natural Bodybuilding Competition

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medina Roberts and Mark Williams of m&mXtreme Training, will promote the Organization of Competition Bodies (OCB), the first All-Natural Bodybuilding Competition on August 18, 2018. This year's event is being held at the National Press Club from 10:00am – 5:00pm. To learn more about the OCB, you can visit www.ocbonline.com. For those interested in purchasing tickets for the Presidential Cup, prices are as follows: Pre-Judging only ($35), Adult Finals ($55), Children under 12 Pre-Judging ($15), Children finals only ($25), and General admission, all day ($75.00). Please visit http://testedshows.com/events/tickets.php?event=MTI5 to purchase tickets in advance. Online tickets sales are available until August 16, 2018 and are also available for purchase at the event.

This event is open to the public and looks to attract a diverse crowd. From those interested in health/fitness, healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, active military/retirees or the curious observer. OCB Shows also appeal to everyone! We offer the following categories: Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Classic Physique and Men's Physique. For women we offer: Figure, Bikini and Women's Physique. Our show also offers Divisions for Women Age 40+(figure, bikini, women's physique Military) and for Men, 40+, 50+, 60+ to include the bodybuilding category!! Watching these individuals is truly amazing. Fitness knows no boundaries!

To ensure competitors are truly all-natural, they are required to take a mandatory polygraph screening immediately following check-in the day prior to the show. On the day of the show, 1st place Amateur winners are required to have urinalysis testing immediately following the show, prior to receiving their Pro-Card. In the professional competitor category, all winners are tested as well prior to receiving any prize money.

For all this year's Presidential Cup, m&mXtremeTraining, which is a non-profit company, would like to announce that a percentage of all proceeds will be donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Adaptive Sports Program. The National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) office provides opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports, recreation therapy and therapeutic art programs. Recreational therapy programs motivate Veterans to a lifetime of health by providing effective and relevant programs. For additional information on the NVSPE, please click on the below link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaosMIFNK2Q

We are still looking for Sponsor and Vendors for the show so if you're interested, please contact us Medina Roberts or Mark Williams at medinamarkocb@gmail.com.

To learn more about mandmxtreme Training, please visit www.mandmxtreme.net.

