MN CUP ANNOUNCES 2023 DIVISION WINNERS

The $50,000 Grand Prize Winner will be announced Sept. 18 at the Grand Finale Event

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MN Cup , the nation's largest statewide startup competition, is excited to announce nine emerging companies have won their respective divisions, securing cash awards and moving forward to compete for this year's $50,000 grand prize.

The nine Division Winners were selected from an initial pool of more than 3,000 entrepreneurs across Minnesota. Division winners receive $25,000 in non-dilutive cash prizes and a shot at the grand prize. The Youth division awards a total prize of $20,000 — the first-place winner will receive $10,000, and the second and third-place winners and semifinalists will divide up the remaining funds. Competitors in every division are also eligible to win dedicated prizes funded by The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Carlson Family Foundation and MEDA.

Each company will present to the Grand Prize Review Board during the Grand Finale event, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. on September 18 at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus. During the event, the Grand Prize Winner and other special awards will be announced. To attend, click here .

MN Cup's 2023 Division Winners are:

ENERGY, CLEAN TECH & WATER: Carba

EDUCATION & TRAINING: Radar Talent Solutions

FOOD, AGRICULTURE & BEVERAGE: Quebracho Empanadas

GENERAL: REMastered Sleep

HIGH TECH: Raise a Hood

IMPACT VENTURES: Xanthos Health

LIFE SCIENCE & HEALTH IT: Glimpse Diagnostics

STUDENT: Nivoso

YOUTH: SafeSphere

A record number of unique business plans were submitted this year — a 17 percent increase over last year. Participation continues to reflect MN Cup's priorities of increasing representation with 43% Women-led, 38% BIPOC-led and 31% Greater Minnesota-led companies applying.

MN Cup is a free, annual competition that identifies, supports, and connects early-stage ventures throughout the state. Since 2005, MN Cup has supported over 23,000 entrepreneurs and awarded more than $5 million of non-dilutive cash prizes to MN-based startups who have gone on to raise more than $1 billion. For more information, visit mncup.org .

About MN Cup:

MN Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations, investors, foundations, government and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota's entrepreneurs. MN Cup is a program of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. To learn more, visit mncup.org .

