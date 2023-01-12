MN Custom Homes Announces Second Northwest Idea House

Washington's largest private, infill homebuilder partners with 425 Magazine to showcase modern luxury built with tranquil livability and innovation in mind

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES, the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce that it has completed the second of its Northwest Idea Houses in partnership with 425 Magazine. The home is located in the Clyde Hill community at 9003 Points Drive and features five bedrooms ensuite with walk-in closets, separate bonus and theater rooms, and a main-floor generational retreat – all of which were featured in the January issue of 425 Magazine.

Come tour MN Custom Homes' latest Northwest Idea House in the West Bellevue, Washington community of Clyde Hill. Modern luxury in a tranquil setting describes MN Custom Homes' Northwest Idea House set back among tall evergreens. Floor to ceiling windows, sheltered patios complete with grill, heat lamps and video bring the outdoors in for MN Custom Homes' Northwest Idea House.

Modern luxury in a tranquil setting describes the Clyde Hill home set back among tall evergreens along Points Drive. Floor to ceiling windows, sheltered patios complete with grill, heat lamps and video bring the outdoors in. The home's color palette in neutral hues of white, warm gray, blue, and charcoal create harmony and balance with their surrounding environment. Modern, textural finishes are incorporated with cabinetry and wallpaper, juxtaposing smooth white gloss against wood-grained textures. Hardware is minimal and unique, with tones of luxe onyx and stainless steel that allow the larger design elements to become the focus.

The home's entry features a waterfall wall while the dining room offers a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine wall and adjacent butler's pantry. Also on the main floor is a generational or guest suite complete with bath, private patio, discrete kitchenette and dual washer/dryer in the closet. But the home's piece de resistance is the upstairs family entertainment suite featuring an indoor play space with a golf and sports simulator and games for children. Next door is the Starlight Movie Theatre – the perfect spot to gather friends and family to view the big game – or big screen gaming. A full bar is adjacent to both rooms.

In the past 11 years, MN Custom Homes has built 307 single family homes throughout the Greater Puget Sound's Eastside communities of Kirkland, Bellevue, Mercer Island and Redmond. With housing in short supply in the region and demand at an all-time high, the company expects another 60 homes to come online in 2023.

About MN Custom Homes

MN Custom Homes, LLC is the leading in-fill builder among Seattle's Greater Eastside, building Thoughtful Homes that Inspire Community. Founded in 2011, the company has combined the seamless personalization of a custom home with the efficiencies of in-fill spec construction. Known for its commitment to the communities it serves, MN Custom Homes brings meaningful change through its support of Jubilee REACH, Imagine Housing and the Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to winning multiple "Best Places to Work" awards, the company also holds back-to-back "Builder of the Year" accolades from 425 Magazine. For more information visit mncustom.com .

