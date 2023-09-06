MN Custom Homes Opens Modern Bellevue Home for Tour

Washington's largest private, infill homebuilder partners with Modern Architecture + Design Society to showcase the latest in modern home design.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES, the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce its participation in Modern Architecture + Design Society's annual modern home tour set for September 16th in the Greater Puget Sound area.

Modern Home + Design Society's modern home tour will feature MN Custom Homes Woodridge neighborhood new build September 16th.Photograph courtesy of Andrew Webb from Clarity Northwest. MN Custom Homes tour homes features an open concept kitchen, great room and dining with ample space for entertaining.Photograph courtesy of Andrew Webb from Clarity Northwest.

MN Custom Homes is one of six featured designs in this year's tour with its mid-century modern-inspired design located on a 12,060 sq. ft. corner lot in the Woodridge neighborhood of East Bellevue. The property provides an abundance of natural light to flood through the extra-large windows of the 4,402 sq. ft. home, positioned on the property specifically to take advantage of the outdoor views. The home's layered warm tones take influence from nature, allowing the interior to promote a calm and nurturing environment.

The distinct floorplan of the home promotes a mindful space. It features a large, open concept kitchen, great room and dining room that emphasizes the ease of flow from each area to the next. Having functional, purposeful rooms increases the ease of everyday living. The primary suite, located on the main floor, reflects a feeling of relaxation and peace. The utilitarian, walk-in pantry, complete with sink and beverage fridge, has easy access to the 2-car garage, and is a great addition to any social gathering, giving hosts a space to prep meals, store dishes and keep extra beverages chilled. Upstairs, another three bedrooms and baths, laundry and bonus room complete the design for well-zoned living.

This home combines ideas of practicality and serene interior design, with its unique layout, warm color palette and exceptional use of materials. The main focal points of the home are created using natural stone, quartz, and porcelain slabs. Both fireplaces, the kitchen backsplash and the powder room waterfall slab vanity all feature patterned, one-of-a-kind pieces of stone. The combination of multiple colors and types of stone adds depth and dimension to the living space, bringing a welcoming and timeless quality to the home. Brass colored light fixtures and hardware serve as jewelry for the home, adding shiny pops of gold to complement the luxe material finishes.

In the past 11 years, MN Custom Homes has built over 300 single family homes throughout the Greater Puget Sound's Eastside communities of Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond. With housing in short supply in the region and demand at an all-time high, the company is positioned to deliver many great homes to the market in 2024.

About MN Custom Homes

MN Custom Homes, LLC is the leading in-fill builder among Seattle's Greater Eastside, building Thoughtful Homes That Inspire Community. Founded in 2011, the company has combined the seamless personalization of a custom home with the efficiencies of in-fill spec construction. Known for its commitment to the communities it serves, MN Custom Homes brings meaningful change through its support of Jubilee REACH, Imagine Housing and the Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to winning multiple "Best Places to Work" awards, the company also holds back-to-back "Builder of the Year" accolades from 425 Magazine. For more information visit mncustom.com .

