MN YOUTH BASKETBALL SHATTERS PREVIOUS PARTICIPATION RECORDS IN THE 32nd ANNUAL MYAS GRADE STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend 604 3rd-8th grade girls' community-based travel basketball teams from across the state will descend on 11 host locations across the Twin Cities for the tip off of the 32nd annual MYAS Grade State Basketball Championships. This tournament continues March 4-5 with 557 3rd-6th grade boys' teams, and March 11-12 with 379 7th-8th grade boys' teams. This Minnesota based basketball event has become one of the largest youth basketball tournaments in the nation! This year has shattered previous records, with 1,540 teams competing for the opportunity to call themselves state champions!

The Grade State Basketball Championship is the premier event of the winter youth basketball season. It features youth community-based travel teams of all levels of play representing 165 Minnesota Youth Basketball Alliance parent-volunteer youth basketball associations.

With our strategic partner, Youth 1st, we will be establishing a positive environment for all participants at each playing location, through messaging that will focus on all participants staying above the line and conducting themselves at a championship level. Click here to listen to former Athletic Director and Head Coach at Washburn High School, Harlem Globetrotter, and Owner of Hi-Five Sports, Reggie Perkins, on the importance of positive behavior during each state tournament game.

Each participating team (including coaches, players, and parents/spectators) that displays good behavior and positive conduct during each of their games, as voted upon by the game officials, will be recognized as Youth 1st Team Award winners following the Championships. It is a simple but significant way to get everyone to: remember it's about the kids, keep competitive energy in check, and always respect officials and opponents.

"The MYAS team, its Board of Directors, tournament directors, and our many host groups are thrilled to welcome the 1540 teams to the 32nd annual Grade State Championships! The record number of participating teams from communities across the state of Minnesota showcases the high level of youth engagement and development of the game of basketball," said Dawson Blanck, Executive Director at MYAS. "Based on our values as an organization, we felt it was important to once again focus on sportsmanship and advocacy for the officials and the game. Bringing attention to this critical issue is imperative for the continued growth of youth basketball."

