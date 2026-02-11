MNA: Baystate Franklin Nurses Deliver Petition on February 11 Calling for an MNA Contract that Protects Patients and Keeps Care Local

An overwhelming majority of Baystate Franklin Medical Center nurses signed a petition urging Baystate to agree to a fair contract; Delivery occurred during bargaining on Wednesday

GREENFIELD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center (BFMC), represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), delivered a petition in the form of a giant banner to hospital management during contract negotiations on Wednesday, February 11, signed by an overwhelming majority of BFMC nurses.

The petition urges hospital owner Baystate Health to agree to "a fair union contract that protects safe staffing levels at BFMC, strengthens nurse recruitment and retention, and preserves access to high-quality care for the Greenfield area community."

Baystate Franklin Medical Center nurses deliver a petition demanding a fair contract for patient safety and keeping care local during bargaining on February 11, 2026.

A central priority for nurses is maintaining the contractually enforceable RN staffing grids that help ensure quality patient care at BFMC. The grids limit the number of patients assigned to a nurse depending on the hospital unit. Nurses say weakening or dismantling those protections would jeopardize patient safety, increase burnout, and make it harder to retain nurses.

"We are united in our commitment to protecting our patients and the future of our hospital," said Suzanne Love, Co-Chair of the BFMC MNA bargaining unit. "Our MNA contract is essential to ensuring safe patient care. Baystate Franklin nurses are empowered through our union to make sure patients receive the time and attention they need. We are calling on Baystate to commit to a new contract that maintains strong patient care protections and properly values the care our nurses provide."

Marissa Potter, Co-Chair of the BFMC MNA bargaining unit, said the petition demonstrates broad support and strong energy among nurses.

"An overwhelming majority of Baystate Franklin nurses signed this petition because we all understand what is at stake," Potter said. "We are seeking a contract that supports recruitment and retention so we can continue providing high-quality care close to home. Franklin County patients deserve to know their hospital is staffed safely and sustainably."

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

