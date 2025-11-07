MNA Boston MedFlight Nurses and Paramedics Ratify New Contract to Help Ensure Quality Transport Care by Providing Competitive Pay Increases and Benefits Improvements

A three-year agreement delivers significant wage increases and added time off for nurses and paramedics providing ICU-level transport care across the region

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses and paramedics represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) at Boston MedFlight – the region's top critical care transport service – have overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year contract that includes strong economic improvements that will support their commitment to providing life-saving care to the sickest and most injured patients across the region.

"This contract reflects the critical and highly specialized work that our nurses and paramedics perform every day," said James Boomhower, a Critical Care Transport Specialist – Paramedic, Shop Steward, and member of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "From providing specialty care to critically ill newborns, to giving life-saving care to medically and traumatically injured patients, our team members deliver intensive care in the air and on the ground. These improvements in our MNA contract will help ensure we can continue to attract and retain the highly skilled healthcare professionals needed to provide this lifesaving care."

Contract Highlights

Competitive Pay Increases

Nurses secured 15.5% in pay raises in addition to existing wage scale step increases.

For paramedics, the agreement represents a 20% increase in new money, ensuring their compensation reflects their experience and expertise.

When adding in existing wage scale step increases, nurses will receive up to a 27.5% overall increase over three years and paramedics will receive up to 32% over three years.

The percentage between steps on the wage scale will go from 4% to 4.5%.

Additional Time Off

The contract includes an additional three days of Leave Time, acknowledging the intense demands of critical care transport work and supporting rest and recovery for frontline staff.

"We are proud to ratify a contract that values the dedication and skill of our critical care teams," said Joe McGrath, RN with MedFlight and member of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "Boston MedFlight crews bring hospital-level intensive care directly to patients wherever they are located. These improvements will strengthen our workforce and ensure patients continue receiving the highest standard of care during their most vulnerable moments."

About Boston MedFlight

Boston MedFlight is the region's primary nonprofit air and ground critical care transport provider, delivering the expertise and resources of a hospital ICU directly to patients, regardless of their location. Each flight is staffed by a critical care nurse and a critical care paramedic trained to manage the most complex medical emergencies, including trauma, stroke, cardiac events, neonatal and pediatric care, respiratory failure, and sepsis.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

