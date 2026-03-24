MNA: Clinicians to Picket Today 3/24 outside Mass General Hospital as they Seek a First Contract with MGB Home Care to Ensure Quality Patient Care

Clinicians call on MGB to agree to a first MNA contract that supports them as they provide essential home care to patients across the region

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians of MGB Home Care, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), will hold an informational picket on Tuesday, March 24 outside Massachusetts General Hospital to call on Mass General Brigham (MGB) to agree to a fair first contract that respects the high-quality care clinicians provide to patients across the region.

Approximately 450 MGB Home Care clinicians have been bargaining for their first MNA contract since March 2025 and have held more than 20 bargaining sessions. Yet, even while experiencing strong financial outcomes and paying executives millions of dollars annually, MGB continues to offer substandard wages and has refused to agree to clear standards that would protect clinicians and ensure sustainable patient care.

"Our patients rely on us to provide increasingly complex care in their homes, but MGB executives have not addressed this higher acuity or agreed to basic standards that would ensure we can safely manage our patient's needs," said MGB Home Care RN and MNA Chair Shannon Viera. "We are calling on MGB to work with us to reach a fair contract that respects the care we provide and the patients who depend on us."

The MGB Home Care MNA bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians. They voted to join the MNA in June 2024. The clinicians are among several other newly organized MGB units, including MGB Home Hospital, MGB Occupational Health Services, and the Advanced Practice Providers of MGB Cancer Institute. The MNA also represents approximately 7,000 nurses and healthcare professionals at hospitals throughout the MGB system.

Informational Picket Details

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Outside Massachusetts General Hospital, Cambridge Street at the intersection of North Grove, Boston, MA

Details: This is an informational picket and not a strike. Community members and supporters are encouraged to attend and stand with MGB Home Care clinicians.

"Our clinicians allow patients to recover, manage acute and chronic illness, and remain safely in their homes," said MGB Home Care OT and MNA Bargaining Committee member Kara Wilson. "A fair contract will help ensure we can recruit and retain clinicians and continue providing the high-quality care our patients need."

What Clinicians Are Seeking

Reasonable Caseload Limits: Clear, enforceable protections to ensure clinicians can safely manage patient assignments.

Clear, enforceable protections to ensure clinicians can safely manage patient assignments. Clear Productivity Standards: Transparent expectations that recognize the time required to deliver high-quality patient care, coordinate services, and document care.

Transparent expectations that recognize the time required to deliver high-quality patient care, coordinate services, and document care. Recruitment and Retention Protections: Contract provisions that support building and sustaining a strong home care workforce.

Contract provisions that support building and sustaining a strong home care workforce. Competitive Wages: Compensation reflecting the critical role clinicians play in providing complex care to patients in their homes across the region.

MGB Finances and Executive Pay

As other Massachusetts hospital systems reported losses, MGB turned a profit and improved its financial situation. According to Stat News, MGB reported a $59.2 million operating gain in the year ending in September 2025, compared to a $45.7 million gain in the same period the year prior. The publication reported that those numbers, along with a sizable gain from investments, contributed to a $2.4 billion net margin. Last year, the system reported $2 billion in net gains.

MGB CEO Dr. Anne Klibanksi has increased her pay substantially in recent years. Klibanski was paid $6 million in 2023. In 2024, her pay jumped 40% to $8.4 million.

From 2018 to 2023, MGB executives and key employees made $819 million in total salary. They made a combined $100 million in bonuses, according to MGB filings.

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association