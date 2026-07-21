MNA: MGB Refuses to Negotiate Key Patient Care Priorities as Brigham Nurses Return to Bargaining Following Historic Strike and Lockout

Brigham nurses consider next action steps as they seek an additional bargaining date and push MGB to negotiate key issues such as limiting temporary nurses

BOSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), returned to the bargaining table Tuesday for the first time since the largest nurse strike and lockout in Massachusetts history. Despite unprecedented public support from patients, families, community members, labor unions, and elected officials throughout the strike and lockout, Mass General Brigham (MGB) executives refused to negotiate on the nurses' key contract priorities on Tuesday.

"Our strike and MGB's lockout became one of the biggest healthcare stories in the country because everyone understands that Brigham nurses are fighting for safe patient care," said Kelly Morgan, RN, Chair of the Brigham MNA Bargaining Committee. "Despite the enormous reputational harm MGB forced on itself, its executives refused to negotiate on the issues that matter most to nurses and patients. MGB's bargaining position is incredibly disappointing and shows the same disrespect that led to this historic dispute in the first place."

On Tuesday, nurses re-emphasized the need for limits on temporary nurses in their contract. During the four-day lockout, MGB hired unqualified temporary replacement nurses. This jeopardized patient safety, leading clinicians to file dozens of safety reports and reinforcing the importance of having experienced permanent nurses who know their patients, colleagues, and hospital systems.

The RN bargaining committee made clear on Tuesday through the federal mediator that nurses are prepared to negotiate and have flexibility within their key issues if MGB is willing to engage in meaningful bargaining. However, MGB did not come into the room with nurses and said through the mediator that they refused to negotiate on nurses' top priorities, including:

Limits on the hospital's reliance on temporary travel nurses to improve continuity of care and ensure patients are cared for by experienced permanent Brigham nurses.

Affordable health insurance with choice among plans for nurses depending on their needs.

A float differential recognizing nurses who are required to regularly care for patients across multiple units.

A meaningful cost-of-living wage increase that recognizes nurses' essential role in patient care and the high, persistent inflation over the last several years.

The RN bargaining committee secured a second bargaining date in early August. If MGB continues refusing to bargain in good faith, nurses will begin preparing additional actions.

"We came back to the table ready to negotiate and ready to compromise where compromise is possible," said Jim McCarthy, RN, Vice Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "Our priorities are clear because they directly affect patient care and the hospital's ability to recruit and retain experienced nurses. If MGB continues refusing to negotiate on these issues, we are prepared to escalate."

Negotiations between MGB and MNA-represented Home Care clinicians are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 22, as clinicians continue bargaining for their first contract.

Learn more at www.massnurses.org/MGB.

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association