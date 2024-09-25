MNA: MGB Salem Hospital Nurses to Hold October 15 Informational Picket as Nurses Fight for a Fair Contract that Protects Patient Safety and Respects Nurses

Nurses will hold an informational picket on Tuesday, October 15 outside Salem Hospital to protest Mass General Brigham's refusal to invest in a stable Salem RN workforce

SALEM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The registered nurses of Salem Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), will hold an informational picket on Tuesday, October 15 as they advocate for a fair contract that values nurses, improves critical staffing levels, and better enables Salem nurses to provide safe patient care.

Informational Picket Details

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: On the sidewalk outside 81 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA

Note: This picket is not a strike. Nurses can join when they are not working or on break and will picket without disrupting hospital access.

"This action will demonstrate our commitment to our patients and the need for Mass General Brigham to recruit and retain the nurses at Salem Hospital," said Kathy Schevis, Salem Hospital RN and MNA Co-Chair. "Instead of properly valuing the complex care we provide patients, MGB has offered non-competitive wages and threatened to take away our existing health insurance benefits. This undermines our workforce and makes it even harder to keep the nurses we need to deliver quality care."

"While Mass General Brigham executives make salaries worth millions of dollars and spend billions on expansion, Salem nurses are forced to deal with the stress and exhaustion of unsafe staffing," said Andrew Beaver, Salem Hospital RN and MNA Co-Chair. "Salem nurses will fight together on October 15th for each other and our patients. MGB should stop devaluing the communities around Salem Hospital and invest in their care."

Negotiations Background

Salem nurses have been in negotiations since February 2024. They were joined in recent sessions by a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, an independent agency whose mission is to preserve and promote labor-management peace and cooperation.

The healthcare system and Salem Hospital are desperate for nurses. Patient care is at risk with the inadequate staffing levels present right now at Salem Hospital. Yet owner Mass General Brigham (MGB) has offered non-competitive wages and threatens to take away longstanding health insurance benefits.

Salem nurses are picketing over three main themes: Providing safe staffing through adequate investment by MGB in the Salem nurses' MNA contract. Ensuring patient safety by providing sufficient staffing so nurses have the necessary time and attention to give their patients. Protecting RN health insurance from a proposed takeaway that would increase costs for the majority of nurses.

MGB Financial Highlights

