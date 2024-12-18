MNA: Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Avert Potential 1-Day Strike with Tentative Agreement Providing Significant Investments in Nurses to Ensure Safe Patient Care

MNA nurses at Newton-Wellesley Hospital voted in October to authorize a potential one-day strike as they advocated for nurse respect and patient safety

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The approximately 1,500 registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday, December 17 following an informational picket and successful one-day strike authorization vote.

"This tentative agreement demonstrates the strength MNA nurses have when we advocate together on behalf of our patients and our practice," said Nora Watts, NWH RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "We are proud to have secured a significant investment by the hospital and Mass General Brigham to address recruitment and retention and help maintain the quality of our patient care."

"Throughout negotiations, Newton-Wellesley nurses have been focused on pushing the hospital to properly value the complex patient care we provide in a very challenging healthcare environment," said Kathy Reda, NWH RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "Mass General Brigham's attempts to make health insurance more expensive alarmed and activated our nurses, prompting our strike authorization vote and ultimately leading to a strong agreement addressing our concerns."

The nurses' new three-year contract must be approved by a vote of the full Newton-Wellesley MNA membership. Below are highlights of the tentative agreement.

Duration: April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027

Wages: A 15.5% across-the-board (ATB) increase for all nurses over three years, including retroactive pay back to April 1, 2024. There will also be a new 4.5% top step. Top step wages will increase to $100 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2026. These new wage increases are in addition to the annual 4.5% wage increases nurses receive when they are below the top step.

Health Insurance: Negotiated reductions in nurse premium costs as part of a transition to MGB's health insurance plans. Health insurance premium stipends for many RNs impacted by higher costs under the new medical insurance programs once they go into effect in January of 2026.

Workplace Violence: Secured more robust workplace violence language, which gives nurses a seat at the table to make the hospital safer and more secure for patients and staff. The language also provides post-crisis intervention support to nurses and additional provisions.

Differential Pay Etc.: Increases to shift differentials, weekend bonuses, on-call rates, and reimbursement. Establish CEU reimbursement for nurse practitioners.

New MNA Members: Successfully negotiated off-site ambulatory nurses and nurse practitioners who voted to join the MNA into the MNA NWH bargaining unit.

Bereavement: Added niece or nephew to existing list of applicable people.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

