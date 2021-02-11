MNA Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Call Massachusetts Caregiver/Companion COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility a Good Step Forward

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Nurses Association nurses and healthcare professionals applaud a new vaccine protocol going into effect today. Beginning February 11, an individual who accompanies a person age 75 or older to one of four mass vaccination sites to receive the vaccine will be eligible to receive the vaccine too, if they have an appointment booked.

"This is a good, smart step forward," said Katie Murphy, a practicing ICU nurse and president of the MNA. "Frontline registered nurses and healthcare professionals have been noting this for the past several weeks now – it's efficient, ensures better protection for the older individual and expands the state's vaccine outreach program."

"Allowance of companion vaccinations is a commonsense approach that will enhance seniors getting vaccinated and reduce risk to them given the most likely exposure is from companion caregivers," said Marie Ritacco, St. Vincent Hospital nurse and vice president of the MNA.

Both the companion and the individual age 75 or older must have an appointment for the same day and both individuals must be present. Only one companion is permitted, and the companion must attest that they are accompanying the individual to the appointment. More details can be found at https://www.mass.gov/news/baker-polito-administration-announces-two-mass-vaccination-sites-new-appointments.

For more information on the MNA's positions as well as research and resources regarding the pandemic, visit www.massnurses.org/COVID-19.

