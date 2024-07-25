Faulkner nurses voted on July 25 to authorize a potential one-day strike because MGB refuses to properly value the excellent patient care Faulkner nurses provide under extremely challenging conditions

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The approximately 500 registered nurses of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted on July 25 to authorize a potential one-day strike. Nurses are preparing for a strike because after months of negotiations, Mass General Brigham refuses to provide Faulkner nurses wage parity with Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses, and thereby is failing to address longstanding unsafe staffing and patient safety issues.

Faulkner nurses voted 341 yes to 1 no for a potential 1-day strike – 99.7% yes!

"We are incredibly proud that Faulkner nurses came out in huge numbers to authorize a strike. Nurses are disgusted by MGB executives treating us unfairly for so long compared to Brigham and Women's Hospital," said Dan Rec, a Faulkner RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "We are concerned about the damaging cycle of Faulkner nurses receiving lower pay than the Brigham, making retention and recruitment difficult, and leading to understaffing, danger, and stress."

"This powerful strike authorization vote shows that Faulkner nurses are united in standing up for our patients and the respect we deserve," said Kathy Glennon, a Faulkner RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB executives must address the wage disparity between Brigham and the Faulkner to properly value our nurses and ensure safe patient care conditions."

The vote results give the nurses elected to the Faulkner MNA Bargaining Committee authorization to hold a one-day strike if necessary. A strike date has not been selected. If scheduled, that date will be announced to the public once the hospital has been given the 10-day notice required by law. Faulkner nurses would then plan to hold a 24-hour strike unless Faulkner agreed to a fair contract by that date.

Why Faulkner Nurses Deserve Brigham Wage Parity

Nurses at Faulkner Hospital currently make significantly less than nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Yet MGB treats the Faulkner like it is part of the Brigham. Faulkner patient care and working conditions are just as challenging, and the hospital has dozens of vacant nursing positions.

MGB promotes Faulkner using the BWH name. In press releases and announcements, it uses the term "the Brigham family." In September 2023, the hospital celebrated the 25-year relationship between Faulkner and BWH by saying, "This integration has allowed BWFH to become vitally important to the work of the Brigham family…" Faulkner and Brigham's internal medicine residency program, general surgery program, and surgical chief resident rotation have been integrated for more than 20 years. Faulkner is home to numerous BWH institutions, including the BWH Comprehensive Spine Center, the BWH Sleep Medicine and Endocrinology Center and the BWH Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Many staff who work at the Faulkner are employed by BWH, including at physician offices and the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center.





The Brigham pays nurses the BWH MNA salary scale at other off-site locations, including the BWH Health Care Center 850 Boylston St. and the joint BWH/MGH health center in Foxborough.





In some cases, management oversees Faulkner staff from offices at the Brigham, including a Brigham-based director who supervises Faulkner operating room assistants and Samantha Rowley , Vice President of Perioperative Services.





, Vice President of Perioperative Services. BWH is even sending robots to Faulkner! A surgical robot has been accompanied by related cases coming from the Brigham.

MGB Financial Highlights

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association