MNA: Nurses Remain Most Trusted Profession for 22nd Straight Year, Per Annual Gallup Survey

News provided by

Massachusetts Nurses Association

23 Jan, 2024, 14:05 ET

Americans trust nurses most despite drop in overall professional trust across categories, according to 2024 Gallup survey

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a healthcare crisis that has seen hospital executives closing essential services and refusing to address patient safety and inadequate staffing problems, Americans find nurses to be the most trusted profession and business executives to be among the least, according to an annual Gallup survey released January 22.

Nurses are viewed as having "very high" or "high" ethical and honesty standards by 78% of the public, 13 points higher than any other profession even as the Gallup poll this year saw an overall decline in trust among most professions surveyed. Only 12% of Americans said they trusted business executives, down from 20% in 2019.

"With our healthcare system in crisis, Americans turn to nurses for the truth," said Katie Murphy, a practicing ICU nurse, and President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. "Nurses remain the most trusted because as patient safety and essential services come under threat from profit-seeking executives, nurses relentlessly stand up for their patients and profession."

Even as nurses remain the nation's most trusted and ethical profession for 22 straight years, they face enormous challenges. According to the 2023 State of Nursing in Massachusetts survey, more than 8 in 10 registered nurses said the quality of patient care in hospitals had gotten significantly worse over the previous two years as they described being emotionally exhausted, increasingly disengaged and more likely to leave the profession or reduce their hours.

  • 71% of nurses said in the 2023 MNA survey that their biggest obstacle to care is understaffing/having too many patients.
  • As many nurses plan to leave the field within two years because of understaffing and burnout as retirement (40% retirement, 20% overworked/understaffed and 19% burnout/exhaustion/stress).
  • Among nurses already not working in a hospital who used to work in a hospital, 18% left because of understaffing (the most common reason) and 15% because of work hours/schedule.
  • Newer nurses are disproportionately feeling the impact of the healthcare crisis.
    • Sixty-three percent of nurses with 0 to 5 years of experience say understaffing is their biggest obstacle to providing quality care, compared to 56% of all nurses.
    • Of those nurses planning to leave the field within two years, 67% of newer nurses say they will find work outside of healthcare, compared to 31% of all nurses.
  • In overwhelming numbers, nurses support a legislative solution that would develop a statewide maximum limit on the number of patients a registered nurse at Massachusetts hospitals can be assigned at one time.
    • Seventy-six percent of all nurses said they strongly support this safe patient limits bill, and 12% somewhat support it.
    • Nearly every nurse (97%) surveyed with 0-5 years of experience said they "strongly support" the legislation.

Gallup notes that since nurses were added to the survey in 1999, they have topped the list of most trusted professions every year except in 2001, when firefighters were recognized shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks for their heroism and bravery.

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Also from this source

MNA: Framingham Union Hospital Nurses Vote to Join Massachusetts Nurses Association and Unite to Improve Conditions for Patients, Clinicians, and the Community

Framingham Union Hospital nurses have exercised their right to unionize, voting overwhelmingly on Wednesday, January 10 to join the Massachusetts...
Framingham Union Hospital Nurses will Vote Wednesday, January 10 in NLRB Election to form a Union with the MNA for Better Patient Care

Framingham Union Hospital Nurses will Vote Wednesday, January 10 in NLRB Election to form a Union with the MNA for Better Patient Care

The registered nurses of Framingham Union Hospital will participate in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.