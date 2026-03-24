MNA: RNs at Five UMass Memorial Hospitals to Hold Informational Pickets Across Central Mass. on Thursday, March 26

Nurses Are Fighting for Fair Contracts That Address Patient and Workplace Safety, Staffing, and Competitive Wages

WORCESTER, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses with the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) working at five separate UMass Memorial hospital campuses (see list below) will hold coordinated informational pickets on Thursday, March 26. These pickets aim to raise public awareness about ongoing contract negotiations at the University and Memorial campuses and highlight the need to improve patient care conditions, ensure workplace safety, and offer competitive wages at all locations.

The region-wide actions will take place at hospitals across Central Massachusetts, including Clinton Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, UMass Hahnemann, UMass Memorial, and UMass University.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26; times vary by location



WHERE: -- UMass Memorial Campus: 1:30 - 4 p.m., 119 Belmont St., Worcester





-- UMass University Campus: 2 - 4:30 p.m., 55 Lake Ave. N, Worcester





-- UMass Hahnemann Campus: 3:30–5 p.m., 281 Lincoln St., Worcester





-- Clinton Hospital: 3 - 4:30 p.m., 201 High St., Clinton





-- Marlborough Hospital: 3 - 4:30 p.m., 157 Union St., Marlborough

MNA members at all campuses are currently in contract negotiations, with the 1,575 nurses at University and 1,365 nurses at UMass Memorial — which includes the nurses at the Hahnemann campus — at the table with management for nearly a year. Little progress has been made at either location.

For the nurses, these informational pickets are about ensuring a stable, experienced nursing workforce. Without competitive wages, nurse recruitment and retention are strained, leading to ongoing concerns about staffing levels, patient safety, and workplace safety.

The pickets are also meant to send a strong message to UMass management: Nurses system-wide are unified and entirely committed to the health of their patients, the safety of their hospital communities, and their nursing practice.

To speak with a nurse from any of the participating campuses prior to the pickets, contact Jennifer Johnson at the MNA: 781-363-3681 or [email protected]

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association