MNA: Steward Healthcare Crisis Events

Decisions this week will determine access to hospital care for dozens of communities and impact the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of residents across Eastern and Central Mass, and for some communities could precipitate a public health disaster

Thursday, August 22 at 2 p.m. (EST)-- Bankruptcy Court in Houston to hold a hearing to Approve Sale of 5 Hospitals

The hearing scheduled before Judge Christopher Lopez is to review and approve asset purchase agreements negotiated between Steward Healthcare, their lender and the Commonwealth, which include the purchase of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton by Boston Medical Center, Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen by Lawrence General Hospital, Morton Hospital in Taunton and Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River by Lifespan (located in Providence RI). The state also announced last week that it was taking St. Elizabeth's Medical Center by eminent domain, with a plan to transition the facility to Boston Medical Center.

Link to listen to hearing: https://www.gotomeet.me/JudgeLopez; Phone is 832-917-1510 ; 590153

Fight to Save Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center continues after jam-packed public hearings last week demonstrated intense support from the communities and policymakers impacted by the proposed closure of these facilities scheduled for Aug. 31st. The MNA's full statement regarding the Governor's announcement of the agreement in principal for these hospitals can be found here.

