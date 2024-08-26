MNA: Steward Healthcare Crisis Events for Week of August 26th

Decisions this week will determine access to hospital care for dozens of communities and impact the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of residents across Eastern and Central Mass, and for some communities could precipitate a public health disaster as Aug. 31st closure deadline for Carney and Nashoba looms

MONDAY, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Save Nashoba Save Lives Hands Around Nashoba Medical Center Demonstration

A grassroots coalition – Save Nashoba Save Lives – that has mobilized to fight the closure of their community hospital will hold a "Hands Around Nashoba Medical" event on Monday at 6 p.m., where community members will gather to join hands in a show of support and to issue a call for action by the Governor and state leaders to save Nashoba Vallen Medical Center "for the sake of public health and safety." NVMC is located at 200 Groton Road in Ayer, MA. For more information, contact the event's organizer Natina Perrotti at 978-808-6400.

TUESDAY, August 27 at 2 p.m. (EST) -- Bankruptcy Court in Houston to hold a hearing to Approve Sale of 5 Hospitals

The hearing scheduled before Judge Christopher Lopez originally is to review and approve asset purchase agreements negotiated between Steward Healthcare, their lender and the Commonwealth, which include the purchase of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton by Boston Medical Center, Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen by Lawrence General Hospital, Morton Hospital in Taunton and Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River by Lifespan (located in Providence RI). The state also announced last week that it was taking St. Elizabeth's Medical Center by eminent domain, with a plan to transition the facility to Boston Medical Center.

WEDNESDAY, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. – Rally to Save Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center on the Front Steps of the State House

State Senators Nick Collins and Jamie Eldridge will host this event, where community members, caregivers, first responders, health and social justice advocates, along with other concerned state and local public officials will gather outside the State House to call on our state's leaders to exhaust every effort to prevent the loss of these vital community assets. The event follows last week's DPH findings which deemed Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center as essential services to protect the public health of the nearly 300,000 residents served by these facilities.

