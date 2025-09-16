MĀNAVA PREMIUM: AIR TAHITI NUI ENHANCES ITS PREMIUM EXPERIENCE

Let yourself be carried away by a new wave of comfort. Air Tahiti Nui is pleased to announce the upgrade of its Moana Premium Economy services and accessories launching October 1st. The transformed travel class is now renamed: we invite you to discover the new Mānava Premium class.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mānava means "Welcome." A name that evokes the warm, genuine atmosphere of The Islands of Tahiti, defined by kindness and heartfelt hospitality. This spirit surrounds every guest aboard the Tahitian Dreamliners, where the journey begins the moment you step on board – an immersive experience designed to relax, delight and connect passengers to the soul of the destination.

Air Tahiti Nui introduced its intermediate class, then called Moana Premium Economy, in 2018 during the renewal of its entire fleet. The wide ZODIAC Aerospace Z535 seats still offer comfortable legroom, adjustable footrests, and a seat back that reclines up to 7.8 inches.

The airline has now decided to optimize its in-flight service and accessories to enhance the travel experience in Mānava Premium class, which now includes:

A complimentary welcome drink upon boarding for a fruity-tasting arrival with tropical notes.

upon boarding for a fruity-tasting arrival with tropical notes. A completely redesigned meal selection , with refined recipes made from carefully selected ingredients and designed to awaken the senses.

, with refined recipes made from carefully selected ingredients and designed to awaken the senses. A wider and more sparkling drink selection , combining a Crémant with a variety of wines served in elegant glassware.

, combining a with a variety of wines served in elegant glassware. New pillows , softer and larger, available on every seat.

, softer and larger, available on every seat. More comfortable and reusable headphones , available throughout the flight.

, available throughout the flight. A redesigned eco-friendly comfort kit .

. Improved table service , including real cutlery and recyclable plates.

, including real cutlery and recyclable plates. Access to the fast security check lane, available in Papeete, Auckland , Paris-CDG, and Seattle airports.

Other benefits of the Mānava Premium class include a baggage allowance of 2 x 23 kg (50.7 pounds) and access to the dedicated check-in lane.

For more than 25 years, Air Tahiti Nui has been committed to providing an increasingly comfortable travel experience and has been rewarded for its efforts on numerous occasions.

Air Tahiti Nui was named "Best Brand 2025" in the Airline category of the Capital magazine rankings, "FIVE STAR MAJOR Airline" in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ ranking, and won the APEX Passengers' Choice Awards 2025 for "Best Cabin Service" and "Most Comfortable Seats" for the South Pacific region. These thoughtful upgrades reflect Air Tahiti Nui's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional standard of comfort, care, and service across every journey. For more information or to book a flight, visit www.airtahitinui.com.

