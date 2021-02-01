MNB Meridian Law's Efforts Help Lead to NDAA FY21 DOD Titling Expungement Language

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNB Meridian Law, Ltd. is proud to announce after years of proactive effort urging Congressional review of the process to expunge criminal titling information, the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act directed the Department of Defense adopt a reasonable standard to expunge titling information from permanent military records.

Since 2001 and based only on "credible information," a standard less than probable cause, DoD criminal investigative agencies permanently maintained a record of Service members and Veterans suspected and titled with committing a crime. In a majority of cases, the investigations led nowhere; no charges were filed or adverse action taken. Lives were left in limbo, however, because DoD then reported this "credible information" to the Department of Justice, who included this suspected activity on Service members and Veterans' "arrest records" for life. Therefore, many thousands have been improperly denied employment opportunities, security clearances, permits, and licenses.

Upon request, expungement by DoD was rarely granted. However, the 2021 NDAA now requires DoD to accept and approve expungement requests from Veterans and current Service members when a higher "probable cause" standard was not met.

"For years, Service members and Veterans were punished because of the DoD's attitude toward these insufficient investigations and the titling process. Often, there was little or no evidence supporting the titling yet the alleged criminal stigma remained forever" said Charlotte Herring, Founding Partner of MNB Meridian Law. "The attitude of the investigative agencies and the DoD's lack of concern for the long-term effect has had a profound real-world impact on Veterans. We are proud our efforts with Congress ensured this became law."

Final regulations and policies are due by October 1, 2021. MNB Meridian Law attorneys recommend individuals contact an attorney to see whether the facts of their circumstances meet the new DoD expungement requirement.

About MNB Meridian Law, Ltd.

MNB Meridian Law specializes in military personnel law, a rapidly increasing and important subset of military law. As experts in military personnel and administrative law, MNB Meridian Law ensures its clients understand the 2nd and 3rd order effects of adverse administrative actions as they affect promotions, security clearances, and Veterans and other benefits.

CONTACT Christopher Nuneviller, 215-367-3761, [email protected]

Related links:

https://mnbmeridianlaw.com/mnb-meridian-laws-efforts-lead-to-ndaa-fy21-dod-titling-expungement-language/

SOURCE MNB Meridian Law, Ltd.