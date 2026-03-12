MNDY SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds monday.com (MNDY) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 11, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of monday.com's revenue expansion outlook, notably decelerating growth, reduced expansion momentum and extended sales cycles.

On its February 9, 2026, earnings call, monday.com disclosed two specific headwinds that it had built into its 2026 guidance: persistent weakness in its "no-touch" performance marketing channel serving small and medium businesses, and a 100-200 basis point foreign exchange drag driven by Israeli shekel appreciation. Separately, monday.com is increasing investment in AI products - including Monday Vibe, Monday Sidekick, and Monday Agents - which management cited as requiring incremental spending. The company guided gross margins to decline from 90% to the mid-to-high 80s in FY2026, attributed in part to AI infrastructure costs. R&D spending rose from 17% to 19% of revenue in FY2025, and management guided for mid-teens percentage headcount growth in FY2026 concentrated in sales and R&D. These investments reduce near-term profitability while the revenue contribution from AI products remains early-stage - Monday Vibe reached $1 million in ARR, a small fraction of the company's $1.2 billion annual revenue base.

On this news the price of monday.com's common stock declined $20.37, or 20.78% to close at $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

