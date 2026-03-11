MNDY Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against monday.com Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) common stock between September 17, 2025 an February 6, 2026. Monday is an international company that develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United Kingdom.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration. In truth, the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday's $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 9, 2026, defendants issued a press release reporting positive results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 but announced a weaker outlook for the Company's 2026 guidance and a strategic shift away from its long term 2027 revenue target of $1.8 billion. On this news, the price of monday's common stock declined from a closing market price of $98.00 per share on February 6, 2026, to $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026, a decline of about 21%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against monday.com Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 11, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

