Mnemonic Electronic Debuts at COMPUTEX 2024, Embracing the Era of High-Capacity SSDs

High-Capacity SSDs

For SSDs, Mnemonic Electronic presented products in various form factors and interfaces, including PCIe M.2, PCIe BGA, SATA M.2, and SATA 2.5-inch.

The Mnemonic MS90 8TB SATA SSD supports the SATA interface with a speed of up to 6Gb/s (Gen3) and is backward compatible with Gen1 and Gen2. It also supports various SATA low-power states (Partial/Sleep/Device Sleep) and can be used for nearline HDD replacement, surveillance, and high-speed rail systems.

The FORESEE ORCA 4836 series enterprise NVMe SSD is equipped with 3D TLC NAND flash memory technology. The 128KB sequential read and write speed can reach up to 6,800MB/s and 4,600MB/s, while the 4KB random read and write speed can reach up to 1,000K and 380K IOPS respectively. From the beginning of development, the product was designed with enterprise application scenarios in mind, incorporating features such as 6 to 14W multi-level power consumption adjustment, imperceptible online firmware upgrade (<2s), multiple namespaces (up to 32 namespaces supported), and variable sector sizes (5 different sector size formats plus metadata format types). Additionally, the product supports Telemetry, Sanitize, and end-to-end data protection features. Its high throughput, high IOPS, low latency, and excellent QoS characteristics make it perform exceptionally well in read intensive and mixed enterprise application scenarios, serving customers as a comprehensive, secure, and reliable enterprise storage solution.

The FORESEE UNCIA 3836 series enterprise SATA SSD is based on an enterprise controller and equipped with 128-layer eTLC NAND chips. The 128KB sequential read and write speed can reach up to 560MB/s and 520MB/s, while the 4KB random read and write speed can reach up to 95K and 50K IOPS respectively. The product is independently designed and developed by Longsys, covering mainstream capacities from 480GB to 3.84TB, and is available in M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch form factors to meet users' different needs, from system boot drives to large-capacity data drives. Both enterprise products mentioned above have successfully passed various compatibility tests and operating requirements and can be well-adapted to mainstream server hardware environments, making them ideal for massive business data storage.

Based on the 3836 series, a 7.68TB capacity option is added for the FORESEE UNCIA 3839 series enterprise SATA SSD to satisfy the demand for higher-capacity application devices.

The FORESEE XP2300 PCIe Gen4 SSD is a high-capacity, high-performance flagship Gen4 product designed for gaming laptops and high-efficiency productivity PCs. It is equipped with mainstream 236-layer 3D TLC flash memory chips and a 4-channel high-performance controller chip based on the 12nm process technology. It is available in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The read and write speed can reach up to 7,400MB/s and 6,400MB/s, while the random read and write speed can reach up to 1,000K and 1,050K respectively. It supports a temperature control algorithm to balance performance and temperature during continuous operation. It also supports L1.2 low power consumption to further extend the battery life of devices.

To meet different customization needs, Mnemonic Electronic has also introduced industrial PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs with capacities up to 8TB. The read and write speed can reach up to 7,400MB/s and 6,500MB/s, while the random read and write speed can reach up to 750K and 750K IOPS respectively. With the advent of the high-capacity era, they will gradually be applied to high-end laptops and desktop computers, serving the requirements of high-capacity productivity devices and enhancing the user experience for content creators.

The FORESEE XP2200 PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD adopts advanced packaging technology, building high-stack die technology with small size and high integration. It is available in two size specifications: 11×13mm and 16×20mm. It also adopts advanced process technology, combined with new heat-dissipation materials and software technology to address overheating. The read and write speed can reach up to 3,500MB/s and 3,450MB/s, while the random read and write speed can reach up to 260K and 220K IOPS respectively. It is available in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB and is widely used in ultra-thin mobile smart devices such as 2-in-1 laptops, ultra-thin notebooks, VR devices, and entertainment handhelds.

Memory Modules

As the "right brain" of PC storage, Mnemonic Electronic's memory module products also shined at COMPUTEX, ranging from the innovative LPCAMM2 memory form factor to CXL memory expansion modules and RDIMMs for enterprise data storage, as well as mainstream UDIMMs and SODIMMs.

The FORESEE CXL 2.0 memory expansion module is developed based on DDR5 DRAM and supports a PCIe 5.0x8 interface with a theoretical bandwidth of up to 32GB/s. It is available in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 192GB, and 512GB coming soon. It can seamlessly connect with backplanes and server motherboards that support the CXL specification and E3.S interface, reducing high memory costs and idle memory resources. It significantly improves memory utilization and effectively expands server memory capacity and bandwidth performance. Through unique stacking technology, the product can achieve a large capacity of 128GB based on 16Gb SDP chips, significantly reducing the cost compared to similar industry standards. It supports memory pooling and sharing, helping to unleash the potential of HPC, cloud computing, AI, and other applications.

For server backplanes without an E3.S interface, users can use the CXL AIC memory expansion module adapter to enable server CXL RDIMM memory expansion. This product adopts a full-height, full-length PCIe add-in card (AIC) package with 8 DIMM slots, supporting DDR4 RDIMM memory modules. The memory capacity can be expanded up to 512GB, and it supports PCIe 5.0 x16 through the MCIO high-speed interface, with a theoretical bandwidth of up to an astonishing 128GB/s. The product connects directly to CXL-compliant server motherboards via MCIO cables, providing large-capacity, high-bandwidth, and low-latency expanded memory for individual servers and server clusters.

The FORESEE LPCAMM2 is equipped with the latest LPDDR5/5x chips, compatible with 315-ball and 496-ball designs, and supports frequencies of up to 7,500Mbp/s and above, as well as capacities of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, making it suitable for scenarios with different memory performance and capacity requirements. In terms of product technology, the FORESEE LPCAMM2 adopts a new design architecture that cleverly packages four x32 LPDDR5/5x memory chips directly onto a compressed connector, achieving a 128-bit memory bus on a single memory module. This provides a more efficient packaging technology than standard memory modules and represents the peak of technological advancement in the market. Additionally, the self-developed PCB design has 10 layers, optimizing signal integrity (SI) and power integrity (PI), while also following the JEDEC JESD318 standard design to ensure high performance and stability.

The hardware of FORESEE enterprise DDR5 RDIMM is made of high-frequency performance materials and high-temperature resistant, high-reliability components. The RDIMMs come in 1R×4, 2R×4, 2R×8 architectures and capacities of 16GB, 32GB, and 96GB, with a maximum transfer rate of 5,600MT/s. They support RCD drives, ECC error correction (80-bit width), and other enterprise data storage features, achieving ultra-low failure rates and data error rates. They provide strong support for long-term stable operations in servers, cloud computing, distributed storage, edge computing, and other intensive enterprise application scenarios.

The FORESEE industrial DDR4 ECC SODIMMs come in capacities of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB, featuring three design architectures: 1R×8, 2R×8, and 1R×16. They achieve speeds of up to 3,200Mbps and operate at a low power consumption of 1.2V. Equipped with error correcting code (ECC) functionality, they significantly reduce the risk of data errors and ensure consistent system stability. The SODIMMs utilize high-quality resources such as wide-temperature screened chips and anti-sulfuration components, and have successfully passed rigorous electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, showcasing outstanding anti-interference capabilities that protect data transmission from external electromagnetic disturbances. They have also surpassed the EIA-364-65B anti-sulfuration test and various reliability assessments including TC, THB, HTOL, LTOL, Shock, Torsion, and mechanical impact tests, thoroughly proving their durability and dependability under severe conditions such as extreme temperatures, vibrations, and shocks. The SODIMMs meet the stringent requirements of industrial standards applicable to industrial automation, industrial control systems, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, rail transportation, and power equipment.

Embedded Storage Chips and Memory Cards

Furthermore, Mnemonic Electronic has introduced a range of small-sized embedded storage chips and cards, utilizing diverse flash memory types such as SLC, TLC, and QLC.

The FORESEE automotive UFS/eMMC utilizes top-tier automotive materials and components, combined with proprietary firmware algorithms and stringent AEC-Q100 reliability testing. This ensures robust, long-term performance in environments characterized by extreme temperatures, mechanical stress, intense vibrations, and electromagnetic interference, thus safeguarding data security. The products support capacities from 4GB to 128GB and are available in two temperature range: -40°C to 85°C (Grade 3) and -40°C to 105°C (Grade 2). They currently serve over 20 prominent automotive brands and more than ten types of vehicle applications including DVRs, IVI systems, instrumentation, and T-boxes.

As an enhancement over eMMC, the FORESEE automotive UFS introduces additional features like the LDPC algorithm, Write Booster, and HPB, delivering nearly six times the performance in read and write operations. Compliant with UFS 2.1/3.1 protocols and AEC-Q100 automotive standards, its operating wide-temperature range of -40°C to 105°C adeptly handles severe working conditions. Primarily, it is employed in sophisticated automotive applications such as ADAS and smart cockpit systems.

The FORESEE industrial SD/microSD cards are crucial for automotive storage solutions. Made with industrial TLC chips, these cards operate within a temperature range of -25°C to 85°C and come in capacities ranging from 8GB to 512GB. Their endurance rating of 3,000 P/E cycles underscores their high durability and reliability. By optimizing the firmware and intelligent garbage collection (GC) technology, the R&D team has improved the performance smoothness to ensure that the read and write speeds can meet bit rate requirements in any extreme environment and that the vehicle monitoring system can run stably. Additionally, these products feature a S.M.A.R.T information interface tailored for vehicle monitoring applications, enabling users to track the health of the memory cards and receive timely alerts before end-of-life, facilitating visual management of storage lifespan.

The FORESEE QLC eMMC, developed with Longsys's in-house WM6000 controller and unique QLC algorithm, supports up to 512GB of storage and possesses the capability to achieve capacities up to 1TB, offering a range of options for the smartphone market.

Longsys, headquartered in Shenzhen, China (301308.SZ), mainly engaged in the research, development, design, packaging & test, manufacture and sales of semiconductor memory products. Longsys focuses on storage products and applications, and has formed core competitiveness in memory chip design, memory controller design, firmware algorithm development, packaging & testing and manufacturing. It provides consumer-grade, industrial-grade, automotive-grade storage, enterprise-grade and industry storage software and hardware application solutions.

Mnemonic distributes all of the Longsys B2B memory and storage product lines in Asia and Europe, providing local sales and after-sales service support for these products. At present, products are divided into four major product lines: embedded storage, solid-state drives (SSDs), mobile memory and memory modules, with applications in both consumer and industrial fields. The company's storage solutions are widely used in smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, computers, communication devices, wearable devices, Internet of Things (IoT), security monitoring, industrial controls, automotive electronics and other industries, as well as personal mobile storage.

"At today's exhibition, Mnemonic Electronic showcased storage products and solutions that are at the forefront of the industry, particularly impressing with breakthroughs and innovations in capacity and packaging design. These advancements undoubtedly bolster the momentum of the AI revolution," remarked a visitor. Moreover, prospective clients noted that these high-capacity storage solutions align with market trends and offer insights and potential for the development of future servers, personal computers, and other devices.

To better embrace the upcoming era of high-capacity storage, Mnemonic Electronic remains committed to innovating and delivering safer, more efficient, and reliable storage solutions. We anticipate the unveiling of new breakthroughs from Mnemonic Electronic at COMPUTEX next year.

