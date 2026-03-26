MNG Brands Launches Emergency $50,000 "Texas Hemp Retailer Relief Program" to Support Small Businesses Across Texas

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Texas hemp industry faces a dual crisis of a 3,000% license fee hike and new restrictions on key federally legal hemp-derived products effective March 31, MNG Brands has announced a sweeping emergency relief program. The MNG Brands "Texas Hemp Retailer Relief Program" includes the $50,000 Licensing Relief Grant and Statewide Inventory Buy-Back programs designed to support small businesses across the state. To learn more about the "Texas Hemp Retailer Relief Program," please visit go.mngbrands.com/relief.

Supporting Texas Small Businesses

"Texas small businesses are being handed a $5,000 bill on the same day the state is taking away their top-selling products," said David Palatnik, President of MNG Brands. "We aren't going to watch our community collapse. We are putting our capital and our supply chain to work to ensure Texas shops can pivot, stay legal, and stay in business."

MNG Brands' "Texas Hemp Retail Relief Grant" initiative directly addresses the urgent challenges confronting the Texas hemp industry. It will provide $5,000 "Recovery Grants" to ten reputable small businesses, offering crucial financial assistance during this period of significant regulatory change. Concurrently, an immediate inventory-swap program will be implemented for retailers holding stock that is no longer eligible for sale under the new regulations, enabling them to pivot quickly and remain in compliance.

Program Highlights

The initiative includes:

The $50,000 Relief Grant: A reimbursement credit of the $5,000 state license fee for 10 selected retail businesses for financial relief.

A reimbursement credit of the $5,000 state license fee for 10 selected retail businesses for financial relief. The Inventory "Buy-Back": A statewide buy-back program allowing retailers to swap non-compliant products for MNG's products with the objective of enabling shops to stay legal and keep shelves stocked without missing a beat.

A statewide buy-back program allowing retailers to swap non-compliant products for MNG's products with the objective of enabling shops to stay legal and keep shelves stocked without missing a beat. Expert Judging Panel: Selection will be guided by industry leaders who aim to support businesses that are pillars of their communities and the hemp industry.

Applications open March 27th at go.mngbrands.com/relief/#apply. For further details on eligibility and application procedures for the grants and inventory swap program, please visit go.mngbrands.com/relief/.

"At MNG Brands, people have always come first. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to the wellness journey of every customer who walks through the doors of a Texas hemp retailer. We believe that access to high-quality, compliant hemp and wellness products is not a luxury but an essential part of helping people lead healthy and fulfilling lives," said Jason Brandl, Chief Operating Officer of MNG Brands. "By protecting the small businesses that serve those customers every day, we are protecting that access. MNG Brands is proud to invest in the communities, the retailers, and the people who make this industry meaningful, because when people thrive, everything else follows."

About MNG Brands

MNG Brands is a national leader in functional wellness retail and product innovation, operating one of the largest privately owned CBD and kratom platforms in the United States. Its flagship retail brand, CBD Kratom, spans more than 50 locations across major markets, including Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and St. Louis, alongside a growing e-commerce and wholesale footprint.

Through its portfolio of brands and distribution partnerships, MNG Brands delivers high-quality, compliant products across emerging wellness categories, including CBD, kratom, and alternative beverages. The company works closely with retail partners to drive incremental revenue, navigate regulatory change, and bring new consumers into the category.

For more information, visit mngbrands.com.

SOURCE MNG Brands